Sephora’s Black Friday sale includes beauty products for under $15

- Sephora has started to announce its 2018 Black Friday deals.
- So far, the store has revealed a range of discounted beauty kits from brands like Benefit Cosmetics, Tarte, and Kat Von D.
- Most kits included in the sale are limited edition and exclusive to Sephora.
- The list also includes a few individual products on the list, including hair products from Living Proof and lotions from Clinique.
- Customers can see the full list of deals by searching “Black Friday” on the Sephora mobile app.
As Black Friday approaches, beauty lovers all over the country are anticipating the announcement of Sephora’s holiday deals. While the majority of the retailer’s sales are still under wraps, a few promotions have been revealed exclusively on the Sephora app.
So far, the preview sales list includes a variety of discounted beauty kits from brands like Benefit Cosmetics and Tarte that will be sold for under $15 on Black Friday.
Discounted gift sets from brands like Stila, Becca, Kat Von D, and Milk Makeup, among others, will also be available. For the most part, these kits appear to be limited edition and exclusive to Sephora.
To get a bigger variety of products, Sephora is offering gift sets like the $15 Play! by Sephora Glitter Eyes For Real Life kit, which includes items from various beauty brands and, according to the brand, has a $68 value.
A few full-size products are also included on the sale preview list
The Full Dry Volume Blast spray from Living Proof is one of them, and will be discounted from its regular price of $29 down to $15 on Black Friday.
It’s unclear if Sephora will discount the full-size or sample-size versions of individual products
Clinique’s Clarifying Lotion 2, for example, is currently sold on Sephora’s website in two sizes: a 13.5-ounce bottle for $25.50, or a 6.7-ounce bottle for $16.
On the Sephora app, the Black Friday preview lists a $29.50 version of the product – which is not currently sold on Sephora’s website – discounted down to $15. The preview does not list how many ounces will be included in the discounted lotion.
You can also expect to find discounted travel-sized products during Sephora’s Black Friday sale
Among the discounted sample-size items are a mini Pat McGrath Mattetrance Lipstick in Elson and a mini Smashbox Spotlight Palette.
Find out more about the Sephora Black Friday sale on the brand’s website or search “Black Friday” on the store’s mobile app.
