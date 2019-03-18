Sephora is launching its first-ever credit card that comes with extra rewards and perks

Sephora is releasing its first-ever credit card this spring.

Customers will have three options to choose from: the Sephora Credit Card, the Sephora Visa Credit Card, and the Sephora Visa Signature Credit Card.

According to a press release provided to INSIDER, Sephora executive Andrea Zaretsky says the card will take its “client experience to the next level through special access, rewards and perks.”

The exact perks and rewards have not yet been confirmed, but the brand says the credit card benefits will be in addition to the already existing and free-to-join Beauty Insider rewards.

Sephora is already a dangerous place for any makeup lover’s bank account, and now it looks like the store is about to make it more difficult than ever to keep spending to a minimum.

The retail chain is releasing its first-ever credit card, which means more perks and rewards are on the way. The card will come in three options: the Sephora Credit Card, the Sephora Visa Credit Card, and the Sephora Visa Signature Credit Card.

caption The card will featured a simple black design with Sephora’s logo. source Sephora

According to a press release provided to INSIDER, Sephora’s Senior Vice President of Customer Relationship Management and Loyalty, Andrea Zaretsky, says the card will take its “client experience to the next level through special access, rewards and perks.”

The exact perks and rewards have not yet been confirmed, but the brand says the credit card benefits will be in addition to the already existing and free-to-join Beauty Insider rewards. With the Beauty Insider program, Sephora customers accumulate points for every dollar spent, which can be redeemed for products and experiences based on your level in the program.

Sephora also says that those with the Visa Signature card will also have access to further Visa Signature benefits.

The credit cards are slated to roll out to select markets in the spring before becoming available to all stores and online in the United States in the following months.

caption The card is slated to be released in the spring. source Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images

Fellow beauty retailer Ulta Beauty currently has a credit card program, and it also offers additional benefits to its customers. Ulta offers two versions of the card: The Ultamate Rewards Card and The Ultamate Rewards Mastercard. Perks for both include 20% off your first purchase and two points for every $1 spent at Ulta Beauty.

caption Ulta Beauty currently has its own credit card. source Ulta

INSIDER will update this post with more details about Sephora’s credit card program once available.