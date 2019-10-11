21 gift sets and limited-edition beauty products you can get at Sephora this holiday season

caption The Drunk Elephant Precious Cargo Kit is a great value. source Sephora

The holiday season is almost here and that means you can already find holiday-ready gift sets at many of your favorite retailers.

Sephora always releases a host of value sets and limited-edition beauty products each holiday season. This year, we poured through the sets to find some of the best options, so you don’t have to.

From skin care to hair tools to funky makeup, keep reading for 21 great holiday gifts sets you can get at Sephora right now.

Check out all of our 2019 holiday gift ideas here.

There are so many things to love about the holiday season. Drinking hot chocolate, cuddling up by a warm fireplace, spending time with people you love, and wrapping up gifts you know they’ll be so excited to receive, to name a few.

Whether it’s the little pleasures or big festivities, we all have things we look forward to each holiday season. Now, with the holidays coming up soon, it’s time to get excited again.

If you’re a Sephora-lover, you probably keep your eye out for the brand’s holiday exclusives each year. Good news – they’re finally here. From limited-edition products to holiday sets wrapped in festive packaging, these exclusives make great gifts for others or sweet treats for yourself.

Keep reading for 21 of our favorite holiday exclusives from Sephora this year:

Too Faced Christmas Cookie House Party

source Sephora

Filled with sparkly eyeshadows, blushes, Too Faced’s beloved Better Than Sex Mascara, and more, this gift set has everything you need for a fun night-out look.

Drunk Elephant Precious Cargo Kit

source Sephora

When it’s too cold to even think about leaving the house to get pampered, treat yourself to an at-home facial. This kit has everything you need to smooth and hydrate tired winter skin, plus it all comes in a cute travel case so you can take it wherever you go.

La Mer Merry Little Miracles Set

source Sephora

People swear by La Mer’s creams and serums, but at $90 for a travel-size moisturizer, these pricey products aren’t the most accessible. This gift set lets you try four of the brand’s hero products for less than one full size cream, so you can decide if they’re actually worth the price.

Olaplex Holiday Hair Fix Set

source Sephora

Winter air can be harsh on your hair. This hair-repair system from Olaplex can help. Four nourishing products work together to help strengthen and hydrate frizzy, heat-damaged, and color-treated strands.

Ouai Glow Your Own Ouai

source Sephora

The scrub and oil can be used on your hair and your body to exfoliate and hydrate wherever you need it most. Notes of cedarwood, white musk, rose, bergamot, and lychee will leave you smelling lovely too.

Sephora Favorites Superstars

source Sephora

Sephora stocks so many beauty products, but these are some of the best across the board. This set of nine makeup essentials, including a mix of travel- and full-sized items, will introduce you to some of Sephora’s most beloved brands and products.

Urban Decay Naked Honey Drop Vault

source Sephora

Urban Decay’s Naked Palette is revered for its curation of exciting neutrals. This set features the Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette as well as primer, plumping gloss, sparkling body powder, and setting spray, for a glowy look that’ll last all night long.

Benefit Cosmetics Gimme The Goods! Customizable Set

source Sephora

Customize your own kit of Benefit’s bestselling products so you get the perfect match for your skin tone. These four products are all you need for an effortless, everyday makeup look.

Sephora Favorites Soko to Tokyo

source Sephora

This gift set brings the best of South Korean and Japanese skin care together, featuring some of the trendiest products from both countries.

Laneige Kiss Me Day and Night

source Sephora

Chapped lips be gone. Treat your lips to the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask at night and follow up with the Lip Glowy Balm in the morning, and your pout will feel pillowy soft in no time.

Kérastase Power Duo Shine & Strength Heroes

source Sephora

Blow-drying hair often can cause heat damage, which can lead to frizz and breakage. These Kérastase products protect your tresses, so your hair looks sleek and shiny post-bow-dry.

SK-II Pitera Essence Welcome Kit

source Sephora

SK-II’s Pitera Essence is often referred to as “Mirace Water” in Asia. If you want the chance to try it, and two more of the brand’s bestsellers, we suggest going for this value set- it’s an easy three steps you can incorporate into your daily routine.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Bomb Baby Mini Lip and Face Set

source Sephora

Glossy, shiny lips and a radiant highlight are all you need for a sun-kissed glow in the dead of winter. These two products from Fenty Beauty will get the job done, for a radiant look all year long.

Tarte Lip Ornaments Lip Gloss Set

source Sephora

Lip gloss lovers will appreciate the cute holiday packaging, nourishing formula, and fun, sparkly colors that make up this set.

DryBar The Ultimate Frizz-Free Blow-Dry and Styling Set

source Sephora

DryBar has become the go-to spot for sleek blow-outs, so you can be sure its products are worthy of space on your shelf. From tools to serums, this bundle has everything you need to create a salon-worthy blowout from the comfort of home.

Caudalie Vinoperfect Natural Brightening Stars

source Sephora

The vegan way to brighter, more even skin. Combined, this trio of products from Caudalie fades dark spots and reveals a brighter skin tone, plus it’s all cruelty-free.

Youth To The People The Discovery Kit

source Sephora

A green juice cleanse and kombucha for your face? Youth To The People makes skin-care products inspired by the same superfoods we count on to fuel our bodies, like kale and ashwagandha.

Milk Makeup MVPs Set

source Sephora

This lineup of Milk Makeup bestsellers – including a mini mascara, highlighter, serum, and more – is stuffed in a festive makeup bag that’s ready to gift.

Clinique Cheek Pop Palette: Cool Down

source Sephora

From the outside, this glittery compact is super festive. Inside, the three pink hues offer something for every skin tone and look, whether you want a just-pinched look or a full-on flush.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Power Duo Brow Kit

source Sephora

Anastasia Beverly Hills is the authority on all things eyebrows. If you’re new to the cult-favorite brand, start with this duo – the two products will help you create voluminous, well-shaped brows.

Tatcha Skincare for Makeup Lovers: Dewy Glow Set

source Sephora

Tatcha’s gentle, yet effective product line is inspired by the centuries-old skin-care routines of geisha. If you want to try the some of the brand’s bestsellers for less, we recommend this value set that comes with the four products you need for the ultimate glow.