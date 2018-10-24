Sephora is having a 20% off sale for select customers — here’s how you can get a discount

caption Rouge members are getting a special bonus sale. source Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images

Sephora is having a Holiday Bonus sale for select members of its Beauty Insider rewards program.

Customers with Rouge status can get 20% off their purchase on Friday, October 26 – Monday, October 29 and Friday, November 2 – Monday, November 5.

Rouge members can share their discount with a friend on Friday, October 26.

Sephora revamped its Beauty Insider rewards program earlier this year, and now those who are a part of the top tier get a bonus sale in the lead-up to the holidays.

According to a recent e-mail sent out to rewards program members at the Rouge level, the store is having a Holiday Bonus sale on Friday, October 26 – Monday, October 29 and Friday, November 2 – Monday, November 5. Rouge members will get 20% off their purchase in-store or online with the code ROUGEBONUS during these dates.

caption The sale is happening over two weekends. source Sephora

For those who need a quick refresher, here are the different levels of Sephora’s Beauty Insider program:

The top tier is Rouge, which is for customers who spend $1,000 a year.

The next level is VIB, which is for customers who spend $350 a year.

The third and final tier is Insider, which is for anyone in the program who spends below $350 a year.

A representative for Sephora could not confirm to INSIDER if VIB and Insider members will be a part of the sale, although there is one way for non-Rouge members to get the discount. Sephora is allowing Rouge members to bring a friend with them to the store on October 26, and they will also be eligible for the 20% off discount.

caption Rouge members can share their discount on Friday, October 26. source Sephora

For those who need a little shopping inspiration, INSIDER previously asked Sephora employees for their favorite products in the store.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.