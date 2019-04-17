Sephora is selling a stationery-themed makeup line that will take you back to your ’90s school days

caption The makeup line includes items that look like markers, highlighters, and erasers. source Sephora and Moschino

On April 25, Sephora and Moschino will release a new collection of beauty products.

The line was “created for the working girl,” according to a press release sent to INSIDER, and resembles popular school supplies.

A $60 eye-shadow palette shaped like a laptop, a $36 set of cheek highlighters packaged in the form of stationery highlighters, and a $34 liquid-lipstick set that resembles markers are included in the line.

Sephora and Moschino have teamed up to create a new beauty line that will bring you back to your ’90s school days.

On April 25, the luxury fashion designer and popular beauty retailer will release the latest Moschino x Sephora Collection collaboration. The new line entirely resembles school supplies, and was “created for the working girl,” according to press release sent to INSIDER.

From a laptop-inspired eye-shadow palette to a nail polish that looks like Wite-Out, here’s a look at the entire collection.

The $60 Laptop eye-shadow palette seems ideal for those who love to wear colorful eye makeup.

The palette includes 30 colors in a range of matte, satin, and shimmer finishes. The bear-shaped “touchpad” appears to be a brush cleaner.

For $58, you can purchase a five-piece set of synthetic brushes that resemble pencils.

A complexion brush, cheek brush, shadow brush, crease brush, and angled-liner brush are included in the set.

The handle of each brush looks like a pencil tip, while the bristles are bright pink and reminiscent of an eraser.

If sponges are more your style, Moschino and Sephora created a $20 three-piece set of makeup applicators that look like erasers.

This sponge set can be used while wet or dry, and is said to work best with products like foundation, bronzer, blush, and highlighter.

This $18 eyeliner was designed to look like a Sharpie marker.

The eyeliner is said to have an easy glide and thin marker-like tip, which can be used by beginners and winged-eyeliner professionals alike.

The product is also said to be free from “smudges, feathering, and running,” according to Sephora’s website.

Similarly, Moschino and Sephora created a $34 set of liquid lipsticks that look like permanent markers.

Each lipstick in the set is said to be highly pigmented and long-lasting. The products are also said to have a quick-dry formula that results in a matte finish.

From left to right, the shades are named Shift, Power, Command, Enter, and Escape.

One of the most inexpensive items in the line is a $12 nail polish that’s packaged to look like Wite-Out.

On Sephora’s website, the product is described as being “versatile” and “opaque.”

The Moschino x Sephora Collection line fittingly includes a $36 set of cheek highlighters that look like stationery highlighters.

The products can be used to create “shimmering accents, contours, and dynamic highlights,” according to Sephora’s website. Each highlighter is also said to work on the cheeks, eyes, lips, and body.

In terms of skin care, the beauty line includes an $8 Moschino Toy Honey Mask.

This mask is meant to heal dryness, and is infused with honey. And, according to Sephora’s website, it’s also said to “leave skin perfectly hydrated and healthy-looking.”

Find out more about the Sephora Collection x Moschino beauty line on Sephora’s website.