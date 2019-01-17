Sephora customers can now use multiple promo codes when they shop online. Here’s what you should know before ordering.

caption Sephora is testing a new promo code policy. source Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images

Sephora is testing a new policy that allows customers to enter multiple promo codes for online orders.

The change now allows Beauty Insider members at the Rouge level to apply their $100 Rouge Reward code (which Rouge members can redeem in exchange for 2,500 points), in addition to bonus sample codes.

However, none of Sephora’s current Beauty Offers appear to be combinable with other offers at the time of this post. Representatives for Sephora were not able to confirm if this would change in the future.

Sephora representatives were also not able to confirm to INSIDER if general storewide sale codes and sample codes could be combined.

Making a Sephora order online often requires many tough choices, but the store’s new promo code policy might make the shopping experience a little easier.

The brand announced on its Beauty Insider community page that it will now allow customers to enter more than one promo code when placing an online order. The new policy went live on Wednesday and is currently in the testing phases before possibly becoming permanent.

Many of Sephora’s promo codes can be found on the Beauty Offers section of the site, where shoppers can browse additional samples to add to their order.

According to the store’s announcement, the biggest change to the policy is that customers with Rouge status in the Beauty Insider program will now be able to use their $100 Rouge Reward code in addition to Beauty Offer codes

The Rouge Reward is essentially a $100 gift card that Rouge members can redeem for 2,500 points. Before Wednesday, customers could not use additional promo codes to add free product samples to their order when using the Rouge Reward code.

caption Rouge members will get some extra perks. source Thomas Lohnes/Stringer/Getty Images

However, Sephora’s announcement notes that restrictions apply and not all promo codes can be combined

All of the current Beauty Offers on the site state that they are not eligible with other offers, and INSIDER was not able to successfully add two sample offers in one purchase at the time of this post. Representatives for Sephora were not able to confirm to INSIDER if sample promo codes will be combinable in the future.

Sephora representatives were also not able to confirm if Beauty Offer codes will be accepted in addition to storewide sale codes. INSIDER will update this post once more information is available.

See Sephora’s FAQs on the new promo code policy here for more information.

