Sephora is giving its most loyal fans 20% off during its summer sale, and you can pass on the perks to a friend

caption Sephora’s upcoming sale will be offered to its most loyal customers. source Charley Gallay/Getty Images

On August 19, Sephora will begin its “Summer Bonus Event,” which offers discounts to members of its Beauty Insider program both online and in stores.

Rouge members of Sephora’s rewards program can take 20% off purchases from August 19 until August 27.

These shoppers will also be able to extend their coupon to a friend’s purchase if they visit a brick-and-mortar store.

VIB members of the program will receive a slightly lower discount of 15%, which can be redeemed between August 20 and August 27.

Sephora’s most loyal customers are in for a treat this month.

Starting the third week of August, Sephora will begin hosting its “Summer Bonus Event,” which offers discounts to VIB and Rouge members of its Beauty Insider rewards program.

Shoppers will be able to receive up to 20% off purchases during the event, and the discounts will be honored both online and in stores, according to a Sephora representative.

caption A breakdown of Sephora’s upcoming summer sale. source Sephora

Rouge members of Sephora’s Beauty Insider program will receive the highest discount – 20% off – and can access their coupons early, starting August 19.

According to a Sephora representative, Rouge members can also extend their discount to a friend if they bring them along to a brick-and-mortar store.

VIB members of the Beauty Insider program will receive a slightly lower discount of 15%, and can begin shopping on August 20.

Both VIB and Rouge members have until August 27 to use their “Summer Bonus Event” discount.

caption Rouge members who shop in stores can extend their discount to a friend. source Sorbis/Shutterstock

Sephora’s Beauty Insider program is free to join, and doesn’t require a purchase to sign up. Those who join for free are entered into the program’s basic tier, called Insider.