5 lousy movie sequels have flopped already this summer and dragged down the total box office

caption “Men in Black: International” source Sony

The 2019 domestic and worldwide box offices are down compared to this time last year.

Lousy summer sequels like “Dark Phoenix” and “Men in Black: International” haven’t helped give it a boost.

It has not been a good summer at the box office for sequels.

“Avengers: Endgame” kicked off the summer early with record-breaking earnings, but it’s been a tough battle since then. Five hopeful hits have either flopped hard at the box office or disappointed compared to their predecessors. Two of them opened over the weekend: “Men in Black: International” and “Shaft.”

The total domestic and global box offices are down compared to this time last year, and these movies haven’t helped. The 2019 domestic box office so far is at $4.9 billion, down 6% compared to the same time in 2018 when it was at $5.2 billion, according to data provided by Comscore.

The global box office is at $17 billion, down 4.7% from $17.8 billion at this time last year.

“Toy Story 4,” which comes to theaters this weekend, should help turn things around. Disney seems immune to the box-office blues, as the top three movies so far this year domestically and globally belong to the company: “Endgame,” “Captain Marvel,” and “Aladdin.”

We rounded up five 2019 summer sequels that have disappointed at the box office, and compared their domestic opening weekends (based on unadjusted numbers from Box Office Mojo) to their predecessors.

Predecessor — “Godzilla” (2014)

source Warner Bros.

Release date: May 16, 2014

Opening weekend box office: $93 million

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 75%

Sequel — “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” (2019)

source Warner Bros.

Release date: May 31, 2019

Opening weekend box office: $48 million

Difference: $45 million

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 40%

Predecessor — “The Secret Life of Pets” (2016)

source Universal

Release date: July 8, 2016

Opening weekend box office: $104 million

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 73%

Sequel — “The Secret Life of Pets 2” (2019)

source Universal Pictures

Release date: June 7, 2019

Opening weekend box office: $47 million

Difference: $57 million

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 57%

Predecessor — “X-Men: Apocalypse” (2016)

source 20th Century Fox/YouTube

Release date: May 27, 2016

Opening weekend box office: $66 million

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 47%

Sequel — “Dark Phoenix” (2019)

source Fox

Release date: June 7, 2019

Opening weekend box office: $33 million

Difference: $33 million

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 23%

Predecessor — “Men in Black 3” (2012)

Release date: May 25, 2012

Opening weekend box office: $55 million

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 68%

Sequel — “Men in Black: International” (2019)

source Sony

Release date: June 14, 2019

Opening weekend box office: $28 million

Difference: $27 million

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 24%

Predecessor — “Shaft” (2000)

source Paramount

Release date: June 16, 2000

Opening weekend box office: $22 million

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 67%

Sequel — “Shaft” (2019)

source New Line

Release date: June 14, 2019

Opening weekend box office: $8 million

Difference: $14 million

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 35%