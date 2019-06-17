5 lousy movie sequels have flopped already this summer and dragged down the total box office

- source
- Sony
- The 2019 domestic and worldwide box offices are down compared to this time last year.
- Lousy summer sequels like “Dark Phoenix” and “Men in Black: International” haven’t helped give it a boost.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
It has not been a good summer at the box office for sequels.
“Avengers: Endgame” kicked off the summer early with record-breaking earnings, but it’s been a tough battle since then. Five hopeful hits have either flopped hard at the box office or disappointed compared to their predecessors. Two of them opened over the weekend: “Men in Black: International” and “Shaft.”
READ MORE: Even after ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ this year’s box office is down thanks to a bleak summer full of stale sequels
The total domestic and global box offices are down compared to this time last year, and these movies haven’t helped. The 2019 domestic box office so far is at $4.9 billion, down 6% compared to the same time in 2018 when it was at $5.2 billion, according to data provided by Comscore.
The global box office is at $17 billion, down 4.7% from $17.8 billion at this time last year.
“Toy Story 4,” which comes to theaters this weekend, should help turn things around. Disney seems immune to the box-office blues, as the top three movies so far this year domestically and globally belong to the company: “Endgame,” “Captain Marvel,” and “Aladdin.”
We rounded up five 2019 summer sequels that have disappointed at the box office, and compared their domestic opening weekends (based on unadjusted numbers from Box Office Mojo) to their predecessors.
Predecessor — “Godzilla” (2014)
- source
- Warner Bros.
Release date: May 16, 2014
Opening weekend box office: $93 million
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 75%
Sequel — “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” (2019)
- source
- Warner Bros.
Release date: May 31, 2019
Opening weekend box office: $48 million
Difference: $45 million
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 40%
Predecessor — “The Secret Life of Pets” (2016)
- source
- Universal
Release date: July 8, 2016
Opening weekend box office: $104 million
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 73%
Sequel — “The Secret Life of Pets 2” (2019)
- source
- Universal Pictures
Release date: June 7, 2019
Opening weekend box office: $47 million
Difference: $57 million
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 57%
Predecessor — “X-Men: Apocalypse” (2016)
- source
- 20th Century Fox/YouTube
Release date: May 27, 2016
Opening weekend box office: $66 million
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 47%
Sequel — “Dark Phoenix” (2019)
- source
- Fox
Release date: June 7, 2019
Opening weekend box office: $33 million
Difference: $33 million
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 23%
Predecessor — “Men in Black 3” (2012)
- source
- Sony Pictures / Wilson Webb
Release date: May 25, 2012
Opening weekend box office: $55 million
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 68%
Sequel — “Men in Black: International” (2019)
- source
- Sony
Release date: June 14, 2019
Opening weekend box office: $28 million
Difference: $27 million
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 24%
Predecessor — “Shaft” (2000)
- source
- Paramount
Release date: June 16, 2000
Opening weekend box office: $22 million
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 67%
Sequel — “Shaft” (2019)
- source
- New Line
Release date: June 14, 2019
Opening weekend box office: $8 million
Difference: $14 million
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 35%