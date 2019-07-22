A man in Serbia called in a hoax bomb threat on a flight bound for Germany to stop a flight attendant he wanted to ask on a date from leaving the country

caption Authorities at Nikola Tesla Airport respond to possible bomb threat to a Lufthansa plane. source Reuters

A Serbian man staged an airline bomb threat on Thursday in a desperate attempt to keep a flight attendant he wanted to date in the country.

The unnamed 65-year-old met two female Lufthansa flight attendants in Belgrade on Wednesday night and invited them to dinner, he told a court on Saturday, but they declined.

When the man could not locate one of them to ask her for a date afterwards, he frantically called Serbia’s interior ministry at 6:00 a.m. (12:00 a.m. ET) and reported a bomb onboard the 6:15 a.m. Lufthansa flight to Frankfurt.

caption Belgrade at night on the river Sava. source Shutterstock

130 people and five crew members were evacuated from Flight 1411 while specialist police units searched the Airbus A320, Reuters wrote, citing Serbian state TV.

Serbia’s interior ministry released a statement on Thursday: “This morning at 6.00 a.m. an unknown person called and reported there was a bomb on the plane bound for Frankfurt.”

Police traced the hoax call, and arrested the man on Friday.

According to Reuters, the prosecution told Serbian media on Saturday they had asked to keep the man in custody, pending charges of causing panic and disorder.