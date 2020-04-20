Serena Williams and her daughter dressed up as Anna from ‘Frozen.’ She said princess attire is ‘required’ at their house.

- source
- MICHAEL BRADLEY / Contributor / Getty Images
- Serena Williams shared a sweet photo on Saturday of she and her daughter, Alexis Olympia, dressed up as Anna from Disney’s “Frozen.”
- In the caption, the tennis icon joked that that princess attire is “required” for conversations with her toddler.
- Williams has previously talked about her daughter’s love of princesses and said that she’s watched “Frozen” countless times with Alexis.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
On the court, Serena Williams is a tennis star, but at home – she’s a princess.
The tennis icon shared a photo on Instagram on Saturday of she and her 2-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia, dressed up as Anna from Disney’s “Frozen” films. In the caption, the four-time Olympic gold medalist joked about how fancy her toddler is.
“Princess attire required for conversations with @olympiaohanian,” Williams wrote, tagging the Instagram account she runs for her daughter.
Serena Williams often talks about her daughter’s love for princesses
Williams has previously posted about Alexis’ love for all things Disney royals.
Last month, she shared a photo of her daughter dressed as Elsa, Anna’s sister in “Frozen.”
The tennis icon said she’s watched ‘Frozen’ countless times with her toddler
Because Alexis enjoys princesses so much, Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, watch a lot of Disney movies these days.
“I think I’ve seen ‘Frozen’ 3,000 times, and then I’ve seen ‘Beauty and the Beast’ 4,000,” Williams said in an interview last year after the Australia Open. “I can recite it. I know all the songs.”
- source
- MICHAEL BRADLEY / Contributor / Getty Images
The mother of one said she’s tried to get her daughter to branch out to watching other movies, but that hasn’t happened yet.
Ohanian tweeted last year that he knows all the words to the songs from “Beauty and the Beast.”
“It’s all fun and games until you’ve seen ‘Beauty and the Beast’ 4000 times,” Ohanian tweeted, “and the songs are now stuck in your head now.”
- Read more:
- Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s 15-year-old daughter has turned trolling her mom into an art form
- A woman with the coronavirus gave birth while in a coma. She met her newborn when she woke up 11 days later.
- Kylie Jenner clapped back at commenters who criticized her post-baby body
- ‘Sesame Street’ held a virtual playdate with Elmo, Lin-Manual Miranda, and Cookie Monster