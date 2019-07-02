Serena Williams and Andy Murray are teaming up to play mixed doubles at Wimbledon

caption Andy Murray and Serena Williams are pictured after winning Wimbledon in 2016. source Bob Martin/AELTC/Pool/Getty Images

Andy Murray and Serena Williams are forming a team to play mixed doubles at Wimbledon.

Both players are extremely popular at the British tennis tournament.

Murray became the first British man to win the championship since Fred Perry in 1936, while Williams is a seven-time Wimbledon champ.

Serena Williams and Andy Murray are forming a dream team to play mixed doubles at Wimbledon.

Murray, the Scottish two-time men’s singles champ, confirmed the news to the BBC on Tuesday.

Murray reached out to Williams to be his partner when current ladies’ No. 1, Australian Ash Barty, turned him down.

caption Serena Williams celebrates after winning her opening round match at Wimbledon on Tuesday. source GlynKirk/AFP/Getty Images

Williams, who is dealing with knee issues, initially said she would think about it and get back to Murray before the Wednesday morning deadline.

She seemed to come to her decision after winning her first round singles’ match on Tuesday.

When reporters asked her about Murray’s offer after the match, she said she was “going to see how she feels,” but added that she “could use the extra matches.”

Watch this space…@serenawilliams and @andy_murray could be set to form a formidable partnership in the mixed doubles#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/6v2m0zpeVM — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 29, 2019

“If you guys really want it … all right, done,” she said.

Both Murray and Williams are fan favorites at the All England Club. Murray made history when he won Wimbledon for the first time in 2013, becoming the first British man since to do so since Fred Perry in 1936.

Williams, arguably the best female player in tennis history, has won seven Wimbledon titles. If Williams nets another Wimbledon title this year, it will bring her total grand slam title count to 24.

Murray is also playing in the men’s doubles tournament with partner Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France.

Murray said he was retiring earlier this year, when a first round loss in the Australian Open prompted a much-needed hip resurfacing surgery.

But he says he’s now “pain free” and hopes to play singles again, if not continue on strictly as a doubles player.