13 of Serena Williams’ most memorable tennis outfits of all time

caption One of Serena Williams’ most iconic looks involved a tutu. source Julian Finney/Getty Images

Serena Williams is an incredibly skilled tennis player who is also known for wearing iconic outfits on the court.

Some of Williams’ most famous outfits, like her black catsuit, have spurred a smidge of controversy and plenty of praise.

Williams has worn tutus, neon skirts, matching separates, and dozens of other exciting looks on the court over the past few years.

With 23 major singles titles and four Olympic gold medals to her name, Serena Williams is well on her way to becoming the best tennis player of all time – or she’s already there depending on who you ask.

Here are some of her best and most memorable looks from her past few decades as a tennis professional.

She made an entrance at her US Open debut.

caption It was only the beginning. source Getty/AJ Bello

At 16 years old, Williams made her US Open debut wearing a white number with black accents. At the beginning of her career, she and older sister Venus were known to sport colorful beads in their hair and the yellow ones surrounding her face was perhaps our first look into the fashion icon we’d see for the next few years.

Williams brought street style to the tennis court at the 2004 US open.

caption She brought a new look to the tennis court. source Getty/Ezra Shaw

Williams’ 2004 US-Open ensemble edged the lines of athletic streetwear, cruising her way to the quarterfinals in a pleated mini skirt.

She was a vision in pink at the 2004 French Open.

caption The belly ring added bling. source Getty/Clive Brunskill

Unafraid to incorporate color into her fits, Serena rocked a bright-pink Nike two-piece at the 2004 French Open. Her number consisted of a skirt and a sleeveless crop top. Let’s not forget the finishing touch – a sparkling belly-button ring.

She went from day to night at the 2012 US Open.

caption Is there any color she can’t rock? source Getty/Elsa/Al Bello

Wearing custom Dri-FIT fabric, Serena arrived at the 2012 US Open in two eye-catching numbers. For her daytime matches, Williams wore a bright-pink pleated knit dress with a neon-green color-blocked panel. For her nighttime performances, Williams wore a navy-blue number with the same color-blocked panel down the middle.

She donned a neon-green showstopper at the 2015 Australian Open.

caption The back had an open cut. source Getty/Quinn Rooney

For her 2015 Australian Open campaign, Williams dazzled in a bright-yellow ensemble with pink highlights and an alluring cut-out back. It was an outfit fitting for a champion and Serena defeated Maria Sharapova in the finals to capture her 19th Major singles title.

She pushed the pop culture envelope at the 2016 Australian Open.

caption It was a nice pop of color. source Getty/Cameron Spencer

Expressing that she desired to bring pop culture to the tennis court, Williams rocked a canary-yellow crop top with a matching pleated skirt for the 2016 Australian Open. A desire to think outside the box, Williams described her outfit as another method to push the envelope.

“I’ve been on tour for a long time. I’ve been wearing so many different designs. I just wanted to push the envelope again, just bring pop culture to tennis, kind of make it really fun.”

She pushed the boundaries with leopard in Major title #21.

caption It was a subtle pop of pattern. source Getty/Clive Brunskill

Similar in silhouette to her bright-yellow tunic from Melbourne, Serena captured her 21st title in a Nike dress with a semi-sheer leopard pattern. Wimbledon dress code explicitly states that competitors must be in all-white for the duration of the competition; however, a little subtly never hurts.

She rocked white and pink at the 2016 US Open.

caption It was neon and chic. source Getty/Mike Hewitt

As mentioned earlier, Williams knows how to rock a pink outfit. For her 2016 US Open daytime tournament look, she wore a pleated white dress with pink accents along the skirt. Coupled with bright-pink sleeves, this was an iconic look that showcased another play on color.

Then she made a statement in pink.

caption Pink seems to be a common color for her. source Getty/Mike Hewitt

For her nighttime competition piece, she maintained the cut of the dress and the pink accents, but the purple dress faded into black. It’s all in the details.

The transformation dress was impressive at the 2005 Australian Open.

caption The boots completed the look. source Getty/Adam Pretty

Williams marched into the 2005 Australian Open ranked number six and eager to turn heads. She competed in a lime-green and white “transformation dress,” a three-in-one dress that doubles as a top and a skirt.

For her shoes, Williams did not disappoint. She wore custom-made “space boots” designed to match her apparel.

Who can forget her 2018 black catsuit?

caption The look was sleek and simple. source Jean Catuffe/Getty

Back in 2018, Williams made a noble return to her first French Open since giving birth in a black catsuit. Following her match, Williams tweeted that she wanted to don the catsuit in support of other moms who had a tough road to recovery birthing their own children.

Ultimately, it was revealed that her French Open outfit also had health benefits, as the suit was designed to help prevent blood clots.

Shortly after, French Tennis Federation President Bernard Giudicelli banned Williams’ catsuit, arguing that you “have to respect the game and the place.”

The ban made headlines and, although the athlete appeared to be unfazed by it herself, Williams rocked a tutu at her next match, which fans interpreted as a pointed response.

The original catsuit turned heads in 2002.

caption She looked like a sleek superhero. source Getty/Ezra Shaw

Just 15 years before her black catsuit turned heads at Roland Garros, Williams made headlines a similar, shorter black jumpsuit at Flushing Meadows in 2002. Williams also disclosed that this is one of her favorite outfits of all time.

When asked in 2015 if she would wear it again, she told ESPN, “I probably would, yeah, why not?”

She donned special cut-outs at 2019’s Wimbledon.

caption The all-white look was unique. source Visionhaus/Getty

During a match at Wimbledon 2019, the tennis player wore a white dress complete with special cut-outs on the side. She accessorized the look with hoop earrings, a watch, and a matching headband.