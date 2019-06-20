Serena Williams shared photos of fellow tennis star Caroline Wozniacki’s stunning wedding where she was a bridesmaid

Tennis star Caroline Wozniacki married former NBA player David Lee this weekend, and 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams was one of her bridesmaids.

Williams shared photos of the lavish Tuscan wedding to Instagram, while a photo of nearly 2-year-old daughter Olympia Ohanian at the event also popped up on social media.

Williams donned a flowing, teal gown and wore her hair in long waves for the occasion.

It’s unclear whether or not Alexis Ohanian, Williams’ husband and Olympia’s father, accompanied her to the celebration on Saturday.

Tennis stars Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki may battle it out on the court, but, in real life, the world-class athletes and competitors are actually good friends.

The duo is so close, in fact, that Williams was a bridesmaid in the Danish star’s wedding in Italy on Saturday. Wozniacki, 28, wed former NBA player David Lee at the Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco in the Tuscan town of Montalcino.

Wozniacki and Lee’s wedding photos were taken by photographer Paul White, and shared by the couple exclusively with Vogue. White reposted the photo shared by Williams on Instagram.

“@carowozniacki @davidlee I was so happy to see such two amazing people united with love. Here’s to a lifetime together,” Williams wrote in the caption of her post.

Williams also brought a guest with her to the wedding. Her nearly 2-year-old daughter, Olympia Ohanian, made a special appearance in a photo of the bridesmaids that was posted from her official Instagram account. “Never without mama,” the caption read.

Williams had attended Wozniacki’s bachelorette party in the Bahamas back in April alongside a star-studded cast of athletes and models, including fellow professional tennis player Nicole Gibbs and models Allie Rizzo and Hannah Jeter.

Lee proposed to Wozniacki in November 2017, according to an Instagram photo she posted of her ring. Wozniacki, who is currently ranked 14th in the world, has earned more than $30 million in prize money throughout her career, according to the Women’s Tennis Association. It’s no wonder, then, that everything about her wedding appeared to be extravagant.

“I dreamed of [my wedding] my whole life,” Wozniacki told People. “So it was really special. It was an incredible weekend. And it was beyond anything I could have hoped for.”

You can see more photos from the wedding on Vogue, and more of photographer Paul White’s work on his website here.