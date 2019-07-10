Sir Andy Murray says Serena Williams should ‘absolutely’ be made an honorary dame if the duo win Wimbledon’s mixed doubles

caption Serena Williams giggles through a press conference with Andy Murray. source YouTube / Wimbledon

Would Serena Williams be deserving of an honorary damehood if she helped Sir Andy Murray win the mixed doubles at the Wimbledon Championships?

That is the question put to Murray in Tuesday’s post-match press conference, in which he immediately looked at his playing partner and said “absolutely.”

All Williams could do was laugh nervously, roll her eyes, and say “thanks.”

Murrena fever is well and truly here.

The A-list pairing of seven-time Wimbledon Championships winner Serena Williams and two-time champ Sir Andy Murray has twice graced Centre Court to much applause, swatting aside challenges from Alexa Guarachi and Andreas Mies in the first round Saturday before Raquel Atawo and Fabrice Martin in the second round Tuesday.

After the most recent straight sets victory, Murray, a knight of the realm, was asked whether his playing partner would be deserving of an honorary damehood should she help him win the mixed doubles event – his third tournament since returning to the sport after life-changing hip surgery.

The question, the last in the press conference, appeared to take Williams by surprise as she nervously laughed. But Murray, seemingly in all seriousness, looked at Williams and said “absolutely.”

To reiterate his point, he then said “absolutely” again before Williams looked him in the eyes, smiled, and said “thanks” while rolling her eyes.

Watch the exchange below:

They then left the conference to continue their preparations for Wednesday’s Round of 16 match on Court 2.

Murrena take on the number one seed pairing of Nicole Melichar and Bruno Soares in what would be their toughest mixed doubles challenge to date.

Should they win, they’ll be in the quarterfinal later in the week and one step closer to that potential damehood.