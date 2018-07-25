Serena Williams say she’s facing ‘discrimination’ over frequent drug tests

source Getty Images

Serena Williams on Tuesday night suggested she was facing discrimination in the form of frequent drug tests.

Williams has voiced her complaints before about the number of times she is drug-tested.

According to a report, Williams has been tested twice as often as other American women tennis players.

“And it’s that time of the day to get ‘randomly’ drug tested and only test Serena. Out of all the players it’s been proven I’m the one getting tested the most. Discrimination? I think so. At least I’ll be keeping the sport clean,” Williams tweeted.

Williams has tweeted before about the frequency of her doping tests. Prior to her comeback at the French Open, she tweeted that she was being drug-tested frequently, despite ranking 454th in the world (after being out following the birth of her first child).

“And…… just like that anti doping is here ….again… second time this week. proud to participate to keep the sport clean. Even if they do test me at my current ranking of 454 in the world. Two times every week #BeingSerena,” she tweeted.

Additionally, before Wimbledon, Williams suggested she was being singled-out.

“I’m totally OK with testing and I encourage it,” she said of drug-testing. “It’s just about being equal and not centering one person out.”

On June 27, Deadspin’s Laura Wagner reported that there had been a conflict at Williams’ house over an unannounced drug test. It was unclear what caused the conflict. The US Anti-Doping Agency said it was not an unusual occurrence.

According to Wagner, at the time of the report, Williams had been tested five times by the USADA, more than double the tests of other top American women tennis players.

Williams lost in the Wimbledon final in July, her second major since returning. She is set to play the Rogers Cup in Montreal on August 3.

“But I’m ready to do whatever it takes to have a clean sport so bring it on. I’m excited,” Williams tweeted on Tuesday.