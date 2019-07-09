Serena Williams has been fined $10,000 for throwing her racket and damaging a court at Wimbledon

Serena Williams has been slapped with a $10,000 fine.

Serena Williams has been fined $10,000 after throwing a racket during a practice session before the Wimbledon Championships had started, damaging an outside court at the All England Club.

The All England Club confirmed Monday that Williams had been slapped with a sanction because of “unsportsmanlike conduct,” The Times reports.

Though the tournament is only the sixth event the veteran American player has competed in this year, she has already reached the quarterfinal of the women’s singles and the second round of the mixed doubles, where she has partnered up with Andy Murray.

This week’s fine is but a mere fraction of the approximate $400,000 she has already earned through prize money, and she stands to earn more should she keep winning.

It is not the first time fines have been handed out at the 2019 tournament.

Fabio Fognini was docked $3,000 for wishing “a bomb would explode” on Wimbledon during his third round loss to Tennys Sandgren on Court 14, Saturday.

But the biggest fine so far was the one Bernard Tomic was given for the apparent lack of effort he exhibited in his straight sets loss to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga last week.

Tomic was beaten in 58 minutes and the nature of his loss was seen as failing to “meet the required professional standards.” He was docked the entire prize money for reaching the first round – $56,100.