Serena Williams is hoping fans in Toronto cheer for her even though she’s facing a popular 19-year-old Canadian in the Rogers Cup final

Williams battled back from a 6-1 first set loss to win two sets to one in her semifinal, setting up an intriguing final that pits youth against experience.

This is because Andreescu is only 19 years old. That’s 18 years younger than Williams.

As the Toronto crowd did cheer Williams when she pleaded for support, it appears she may get her wish.

But the majority on Centre Court at the Aviva Centre in Ontario will likely be rooting for the Canadian.

Serena Williams is hoping she has some support when she takes on Canada’s popular teenage tennis player Bianca Andreescu in the Rogers Cup final in Toronto on Sunday.

Williams coasted past Naomi Osaka in the tournament quarterfinal on Friday, scoring a career-first victory against the 21-year-old in straight sets 6-3, 6-4, before coming back from a set down to top Marie Bouzkova in Saturday’s semifinal.

After beating Bouzkova, Williams was interviewed on Centre Court at the Aviva Centre in Ontario. She said she “just had to play better” to get back into the match after losing the opening set 6-1.

“[Bouzkava] was playing really well, she had a good game plan, and was moving great. I just had to make adjustments, mostly mentally, to stay positive.”

She now advances to the Rogers Cup final and takes on Andreescu, the first Canadian woman to reach the Rogers Cup final in 50 years, and though Williams is against a local athlete, she still hopes to hear some cheers.

“I’ve never faced her but I’ve kind of become a fan with everyone cheering so hard. It’s contagious … the Bianca effect.

“I’ve actually always wanted to play her so I look forward to it,” Williams said, before looking at the crowd and adding: “Hopefully some of you guys will cheer for me tomorrow?”

The Toronto crowd cheered, intimating the Centre Court fans may not completely root against her in an intriguing battle that pits youth against experience.

As the Rogers Cup, also known as the Canadian Open, is a Masters event, there will be 1,000 tour ranking points available to the winner, together with a paycheck of $521,530.

The final is on Sunday.