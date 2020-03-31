‘I’m comin’ baby!’: Serena Williams showed she’s just like all moms after posting a hilarious Instagram video where she’s interrupted by her screaming daughter

caption Williams took to Instagram to show off a dress she was meant to wear to play at the Indian Wells and Miami Masters tournaments. source Screenshots/Instagram/Serena Williams

Serena Williams posted a hilarious Instagram video that is insanely relatable for any parent used to having their life interrupted by a screaming child.

Williams took to her Instagram story on Monday to show off a dress she was meant to wear to play at the Indian Wells and Miami Masters tournaments, which were cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

As she modelled the dress, her two-and-a-half year old daughter Olympia interrupted her by repeatedly yelling “MOM!”

Williams responded by screaming back “I’m comin’ baby!” and ending the runway show.

Watch the video below.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Serena Williams posted a hilarious Instagram video that’s extremely relatable for any parent used to having their life interrupted by a screaming child.

In the video, Williams was showing off a new tennis dress that she was planning on wearing during the Indian Wells Masters tournament earlier in March. That event, like almost all other elite level sport globally, was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of wearing the outfit at arguably the biggest non-Grand Slam event on the tennis calendar, Williams decided to show her 12 million followers on Instagram the dress in a now-expired story posted Monday.

Modelling the dress in her home gym, Williams said: “This is what my outfit was supposed to look like for Indian Wells and Miami [the Miami Masters]. It is so cute. I absolutely love it. It’s like mint green, it has like this flare. It would have been so cute, I would have felt really …”

At this point a small child – presumably her two-and-a-half year old daughter Olympia – can be heard crying loudly off camera, shouting “MOM!”

Williams then starts laughing, before yelling “I’m comin’ baby!” She then tells fans she’s “gotta go,” before ending the video by saying: “But it was cute no?”

Luckily, fans were quick to capture the moment, and you can see the hilarious video below:

Wow Serena’s outfit that she would have worn for Indian Wells-Miami is so cute! ????❤️ pic.twitter.com/3EcFLb03ZL — LaWanda (@lawanda50) March 30, 2020

Williams has been keeping fans well informed about her activities while stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic, sharing parenting tips and makeup tutorials with fans.

Earlier in March, she said the virus was making her “crazy,” after she found herself getting angry at Alexis for coughing.

“And by anxiety I mean I’m just like I’m on edge anytime anyone sneezes around me or coughs … I get crazy,” she said in an Instagram video on March 18.

“And I don’t hang out with anyone so when I say anyone I mean my daughter. She coughed and I got angry. I gave her a side-eye. I gave her that angry Serena.”

Read more:

Serena Williams says she’s spending 6 weeks in coronavirus ‘solitude’ and will be cooking, cleaning, and doing makeup tutorials

Serena Williams said she got ‘angry’ at her 2-year-old daughter for coughing, and that the coronavirus pandemic is making her anxious and ‘crazy’

The world’s best-paid male footballer earned 272 times more than the highest earning female player last year