Serena Williams’ latest Instagram post has people convinced she was visiting Meghan Markle and her new baby, but it was actually taken in a Paris hotel

Serena Williams has documented her recent trip to Europe on Instagram – but one photo has fans convinced she made a pit stop in Windsor to visit Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and baby Archie last week.

According to the Daily Mail, the photo was taken in a state room in Frogmore Cottage.

However, one person pointed out that Williams would probably be dressed a little differently if she was meeting with the royals.

It’s common knowledge that Meghan Markle and Serena Williams were friends long before Markle became the Duchess of Sussex.

The tennis star reportedly paid $75,000 to host Markle’s baby shower in a lavish New York City hotel suite earlier this year. Baby Archie was born on Monday, May 6 – and now fans are convinced she finally got to meet the little one.

Last week, Williams posted a photo of herself posing in what appeared to be a regal state room.

According to the Daily Mail, this photo was taken at Frogmore Cottage, Markle and Prince Harry’s luxury 10-bedroom home in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Many fans came to the same conclusion, with one person writing: “Looks like you are somewhere in London maybe? Meeting baby Archie with Jessica [Alba]?”

Another replied: “I think so, that picture [was] taken in Frogmore.”

However, not all fans were convinced, with some suggesting the photo was actually taken at the Hotel de la Vaupaliere in Paris, as Williams prepared to play in the French Open.

The theory doesn’t seem so far fetched.

These photos, taken of the interior of the French hotel, bear a striking resemblance to the room Williams posed in.

The gold lining on the walls matches the walls in the background of Williams’ photo.

While the debate continued, one fan pointed out one of the most obvious reasons why she probably wasn’t in Windsor when the picture was taken.

“This is not something you wear to meet the Queen,” the fan commented.

Although Williams’ black t-shirt and matching tulle skirt wasn’t the most formal of outfits, it’s important to note there is actually no dress code when meeting the royal family.

According to the royal family’s official website, the only requirement asked of the public when meeting the Queen is that they curtsy or bow. They should also address her as “Your Majesty,” while other members of the family can be referred to as “Your Highness.”

There are no written guidelines as to how one should dress while meeting the royals. Nonetheless, it’s likely that Williams would have preferred to dress less casually for such an occasion.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment when contacted by INSIDER.