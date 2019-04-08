Serena Williams may have accidentally revealed the gender of Meghan Markle’s baby

caption Serena Williams and Meghan Markle. source Raymond Hall/ GC Images/ Getty Images, Max Mumby/ Indigo/ Getty Images

Serena Williams may have hinted at the gender of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s unborn baby.

In a live interview with E! News, the tennis star seemed to imply that she had a “friend” who was expecting a baby girl and was asking for advice.

Williams has spoken about her friendship with the royal before, and reportedly co-hosted Markle’s New York City baby shower back in February.

Williams, who has been close friends with Markle for years, spoke to E! News about the mothering tips she gave to a friend who is expecting.

During the interview, the tennis star seemed to imply that her friend was expecting a baby girl.

Speaking about her best advice for new mom’s, she said: “Accept mistakes and don’t expect to be perfect. We put so much pressure on ourselves.

“My friend is pregnant and she’s like, ‘Oh, my kid’s gonna do this,’ and I just looked at her and I was like, ‘No, she’s not.’ I’m like, ‘No, you’re not.'”

The moment was captured in the video below:

Although Williams doesn’t directly refer to Markle in the quote, in the same interview, she was asked what her friend Markle will be like as a mom, and she replied: “She’ll be the best mom, for sure.”

The tennis star has spoken publicly about her friendship with the royal over the years.

Not only did she travel to the UK to attend Prince Harry and Markle’s 2018 nuptials at St George’s Chapel, but Williams also reportedly held a baby shower for Markle in New York back in February.

In a 2018 interview, Williams revealed she and Markle “rely on each other” and text each other regularly.

She said of the duchess’ wedding to Prince Harry: “I felt like we were literally watching history.”

Markle is due to give birth in April.