Serena Williams says she’s told her friend Meghan Markle to ‘stop being so nice’

caption Serena Williams said Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle “still gives me more advice.” source Getty/Getty

Serena Williams spoke about her friend Meghan Markle during the launch of her clothing line at Art Basel in Miami on Wednesday night.

The tennis star says Markle hasn’t changed a bit since marring into the British royal family.

The new Duchess of Sussex has come under fire in recent weeks with several negative reports painting her as difficult, demanding, and rude toward palace staff.

Serena Williams says her friend Meghan Markle hasn’t changed since marrying Britain’s Prince Harry in May.

At the launch of her clothing line at Art Basel in Miami Wednesday night, People magazine asked the tennis star about her relationship with the Duchess of Sussex.

She recalled a recent talk she had with pregnant Markle, who she first befriended after meeting at the 2010 Super Bowl.

“I’m like, ‘How are you?’ and she’s like, ‘No, how are you?’ and I’m like, ‘You’re so sweet, but I’m really asking – how are YOU?'” Williams recalled. “I’m like, ‘Meghan, stop being so nice … you’re the pregnant one, aren’t you supposed to have hormones, why are you so sweet?’ But that’s always been her.”

caption Williams attended Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry in May with her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. source Shaun Botterill/Getty

Read more: Serena Williams says she relies on friend Meghan Markle and texts her for support – and that attending the royal wedding was like ‘literally watching history’

Williams said she’s helping Markle plan for her new baby, but that the Duchess “still gives me more advice.”

Williams’ kind words for her friends are at odds with the increasing number of reports in recent weeks, which paint Markle as difficult and demanding.

The British media’s love affair with Markle appeared to turn shortly after her assistant quit last month after just six months on the job. Just a few weeks later, it was announced that Prince Harry and his new bride would be moving to Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Castle grounds, instead of a larger apartment at Kensington Palace, as was expected.

Kensington is where Prince William and Kate Middleton live, and the Sussexes’ move to the countryside prompted rumors that Markle had driven a wedge between the brothers.