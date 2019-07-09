Serena Williams posted on Instagram at the same time as she was playing at Wimbledon, and people are confused

Serena Williams beat Alison Riske two sets to one in the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Tuesday afternoon.

However, fans were perplexed when an Instagram post appeared on her account during the match.

The post was to announce a powerful essay Williams had written for Harpers Bazaar US.

But her followers had more to say about the perplexing timing of the post.

“Focus on your match sis!” advised one fan.

Serena Williams made her mark on Centre Court once again in her Wimbledon quarter-final match on Tuesday, defeating fellow American Alison Riske 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

But while the 23-time Grand Slam winner was tearing up the grass in the three-setter, she also, somehow, managed to keep her social media followers updated with her news.

During the second set of the match, a photo was posted on Williams’ Instagram account, and needless to say, fans were confused.

The post was to promote an essay she had written for Harpers Bazaar, which featured unretouched images of the tennis star taken by Alexi Lubomirski.

“I’m proud to use my voice and words to share an essay on the raw feelings I had during a match we may all remember,” Williams wrote in the caption.

But rather than praise Williams’ writing, most of the comments were in response to the perplexing timing of the post.

“How did you just post this if you’re playing?!?” asked one person.

“I know you didn’t just post this on the court!” added another.

“Who’s in charge of this account? The Queen is currently playing her second set,” wrote one follower.

“Focus on your match sis!” advised another concerned fan.

In the interview, Williams, 37, opens up about how she was affected by her controversial US Open final against Naomi Osaka in 2018, explaining that she started seeing a therapist following the furor.

Serena Williams’ management has been contacted for comment.