caption The home comes with a lavish dressing room. source Keller Williams Beverly Hills

Serena Williams just sold her six-bedroom Los Angeles home for $8.1 million, Mansion Global reported.

The tennis superstar had owned the Bel Air house since 2006, when she bought it for $6.62 million. She first put it on the market in October 2017 asking $12 million. Soon after that, Williams picked up a $6.7 million five-bedroom house in Beverly Hills.

The tennis player’s former Bel Air home sits on 2.76 acres and comes with an outdoor pool and private hiking trails.

Gregory Piechota and Amit Lalji of Keller Williams Realty held the listing.

Here’s a look at the 6,100-square-foot Los Angeles home.

The 6,100-square-foot home sits on a leafy street in the affluent Bel-Air neighborhood.

The house is protected with a gate and enclosed by hedges and greenery that make it nearly impossible to see from the road.

The six-bedroom home, built in 1935, sits on more than 2.7 acres.

Williams bought the house in 2006 for $6.62 million. Inside are high ceilings with marble and hardwood floors.

It has seven bathrooms and a spacious dressing room with a chandelier.

Outside, an arched walkway leads through the manicured lawn, and private hiking trails wind through the property.

Williams was originally asking $12 million for the home when she put it up for sale in October 2017.

Soon after putting it on the market, she bought a $6.7 million five-bedroom house in Beverly Hills.

