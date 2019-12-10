The racket which Serena Williams smashed during her 2018 US Open final defeat to Naomi Osaka just sold at auction for $20,910

caption Williams’ racket felt the brunt of her rage at the 2018 US Open final. source Getty

The racket which Serena Williams smashed during her 2018 US Open final defeat to Naomi Osaka has sold at auction for $20,910.

Williams destroyed the racket during a row with the day’s umpire Carlos Ramos, whom she called a “liar and a thief” and accused of sexism after he penalized her for receiving illegal coaching.

The Wilson Blade went up for sale on Goldin Auctions last month from an anonymous seller, and was expected to fetch “$25,000 or $50,000” according to Ken Goldin, the founder of the firm.

It ultimately fell just short of the estimation however, ending with a final bid of $20,910 on Saturday December 7.

It is not known who purchased it.

Serena’s damaged racket was just one of 1,500 pieces of sporting memorabilia up for sale at the same time.

Others included a Babe Ruth signed baseball, a Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl XVLII championship ring, and the 1978 New York Yankees World Series Trophy.

In total, the auction made over $4.3 million in sales, according to CNN, with the most expensive lot being a Jesse Owens 1936 Berlin Olympics Gold Medal, which sold for $615,000.

“This was truly a remarkable event in both the wide assortment of items and the record prices realized for so many of them,” said Ken Goldin, as per CNN.

