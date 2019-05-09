Self-confessed ‘stupid’ Marvel fan Serena Williams told Benedict Cumberbatch that he’s ‘ruining her life’

caption Benedict Cumberbatch as “Doctor Strange” and Serena Williams. source Getty Images

Serena Williams told Benedict Cumberbatch that he is ruining her life when they met at the Met Gala earlier this week.

Williams is a self-confessed “stupid” Marvel fan and apparently blames Cumberbatch, who plays Dr. Stephen Strange in four Marvel movies, for fact the “Avengers” movies have come to an end.

Cumberbatch had a good response. He apologized to Williams, adding: “We just met!”

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Most people get star struck when they meet their favorite movie stars, but not Serena Williams.

No, the 23-time Grand Slam champion swaggered up to the “Doctor Strange” actor Benedict Cumberbatch at the Met Gala on Monday, wearing her Neon Nike shoes and a bright yellow dress, and simply said to him: “You are ruining my life.”

And she meant it in the best way possible.

Williams is a self-confessed “stupid” fan of Marvel, the film franchise that has spawned plenty of Box Office success stories like “The Avengers,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” and, of course, “Doctor Strange.”

“The Avengers” saga has now come to an end with the final installment, “Endgame.”

So when Williams met Cumberbatch, who has played Dr. Stephen Strange in four Marvel movies, she really gave him a piece of her mind.

Cumberbatch relayed the scene on Wednesday’s edition of Good Morning America on ABC.

“She’s a massive, massive Marvel fan,” Cumberbatch said of Williams, before adding that she blames him entirely for the end of the Avengers movies.

“She’s like, ‘You don’t understand, you are ruining my life,’ and I’m like, ‘Sorry, we just met!’ She was like, ‘I’m just a stupid fan, I’m too involved … It just matters too much to me!'”

Read more: Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, once did a school assignment on how much he hated tennis

But Williams hasn’t even seen “Endgame.”

Cumberbatch said: “She said, ‘I’ve been in a funk all week, because I think I know what’s gonna happen’. I said, ‘Have you seen it yet?’ and she said, ‘No!’

“I said, ‘Go and see it, get through it. It’s an amazing film,'”

Cumberbatch has two more movies coming out in 2019 – “1917” and “Ironbark.” Williams, meanwhile, returns from her knee injury at the 2019 Italian Open later this month.