Serena Williams is wearing a one-of-a-kind outfit at Wimbledon that includes a Nike swoosh made with 34 Swarovski crystals

By
Cork Gaines, Business Insider US
-
Serena Williams' outfit at Wimbledon includes 34 Swarovski crystals.

Serena Williams’ outfit at Wimbledon includes 34 Swarovski crystals.
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Serena Williams hasn’t won Wimbledon since 2016, but she is going after her eighth singles title at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in style.

Williams played her opening round match on Tuesday, and she debuted a one-of-a-kind outfit from Nike that includes a swoosh made of 34 Swarovski crystals.

According to Heidi Burgett of Nike, the swoosh is being called the “Broosh” (brooch + swoosh), and the 34 crystals represent Williams’ age the last time she won Wimbledon.

Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Williams won her opening match in straight sets.