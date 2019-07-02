Serena Williams is wearing a one-of-a-kind outfit at Wimbledon that includes a Nike swoosh made with 34 Swarovski crystals

- source
- Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
- Serena Williams began her quest for an eighth Wimbledon singles title in style.
- Williams wore a one-of-a-kind outfit made by Nike for her first match.
- The outfit was in the traditional all-white for Wimbledon, but also included a “Broosh” made of 34 Swarovski crystals.
Serena Williams hasn’t won Wimbledon since 2016, but she is going after her eighth singles title at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in style.
Williams played her opening round match on Tuesday, and she debuted a one-of-a-kind outfit from Nike that includes a swoosh made of 34 Swarovski crystals.
According to Heidi Burgett of Nike, the swoosh is being called the “Broosh” (brooch + swoosh), and the 34 crystals represent Williams’ age the last time she won Wimbledon.
- source
- Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
Williams won her opening match in straight sets.
