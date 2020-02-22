‘Not easy’: Serena Williams shared a candid photo revealing what it’s like being a mom and a professional athlete

Tennis great Serena Williams shared an emotional Instagram post on Friday revealing what it’s like to be a working mother and a professional athlete.

She captioned the photo, which showed her holding 2-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr., in her arms, by saying she is “proud and inspired” by other working mothers.

“I’m proud to be this baby’s mama,” Williams wrote, adding that the photo she shared was unfiltered and “#justme.”

Williams, who has won 23 major singles titles, has been a longtime champion for gender equality in sports.

In a photo shared on Friday, Williams was pictured sitting in a car with her 2-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr., sleeping in her arms.

“I am not sure who took this picture but Working and being a mom is not easy. I am often exhausted, stressed, and then I go play a professional tennis match. We keep going. I am so proud and inspired by the women who do it day in and day out. I’m proud to be this baby’s mama,” Williams wrote, adding that the photo was unfiltered and “#justme.”

Williams, who has won 23 major singles titles, has been a champion for women for years and often discusses the realities of being a working mother.

She regularly documents her life off the court with her daughter and husband, Alexis Ohanian.

Williams recently announced she was joining the Mom Project, a platform that helps connect mothers with job opportunities.

“It doesn’t matter whether you’re a team of one or 100,000; if you’re hiring, are you considering hiring moms?” Williams said in a press release in which she addressed business leaders directly. “Together, we can influence how work gets done and build a better workplace for the future.”

Williams told Insider earlier in February that her daughter and the US Women’s National Soccer Team inspired her to push for gender equality, and even teamed up with Secret deodorant to commission a study into gender bias at all levels of sports.

“They have really been champions and have been using their voices in the biggest of ways. They inspire me,” Williams said of the USWNT. “Those women are – oh my gosh – I admire them so much, and I look up to them so much. They encourage me to want to continue to fight, and that’s what it’s all about.”