Google cofounder Sergey Brin went sailing in Ibiza with one of tech’s most controversial figures

source Roddy Grimes-Graeme

Steve Jurvetson, cofounder of one of Silicon Valley’s most prestigious VC firms, posted photos to Twitter on Saturday evening of himself and friends aboard one of the world’s largest sailboats.

According to Jurvetson’s tweets, among those sailing in the waters off Ibiza with him were two female start-up founders and Google cofounder Sergey Brin.

Jurvetson left his venture capital firm after he was accused of being dishonest with women.

Photographs posted to Twitter by Steve Jurvetson seem to suggest that past accusations regarding his conduct with women haven’t hurt his relationship with Google cofounder Sergey Brin.

On Saturday evening, Jurvetson’s Twitter page showed photos of a group of people aboard the Maltese Falcon, one of the world’s tallest sailing vessels. According to Jurvetson’s post, among those with him were Brin and two women, Genevieve Lydstone and Khaliya, who according to their LinkedIn pages have both cofounded companies.

In November, Jurvetson departed Draper Fisher Jurvetson (DFJ), one of the tech sector’s best-known VC firms, after an investigation found “a pattern of dishonesty with women,” according to a report in Recode.

Sailing the Maltese Falcon around Ibiza with Sergey & friends

An incredible integration of technology and design, the entire 191-ft. tall behemoth tilts over like a racing ship under sail.

My sailing video: https://t.co/QOJIB6MXys

My photos & ship details: https://t.co/otIh7uwOID pic.twitter.com/9dCdHr5AaS — Steve Jurvetson (@dfjsteve) July 8, 2018

Early reports indicated DFJ had booted Jurvetson, while his side claimed his exit had been reached through a mutual agreement. Then came accusations that Jurvetson had thrown wild sex parties and had behaved inappropriately, which he and many others close to DFJ disputed.

Jurvetson’s post on Saturday comes in contrast to other prominent men recently accused of sexual misconduct, many of whom have shunned public attention.

Brin was not immediately available for comment about the circumstances of the photo and his relationship with Jurvetson, and Google did not respond to questions from Business Insider.