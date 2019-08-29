Unsolved crimes by serial killers who might never be caught

Our culture has a fascination with serial killers.

Our culture is fascinated by true crime. Many serial killers have become household names for the notoriety surrounding their cases, like Ted Bundy and Jeffrey Dahmer.

Others remain nameless, known only by their crimes and victims. Here are the most notorious cases that remain unsolved to this day.

The Axeman of New Orleans committed murders without getting caught.

caption He was implicated in the murder of more than 40 people according to this newspaper clipping from The Lafayette Advertiser. source The Lafayette Advertiser, 20 August, 1912

Preying on Italian immigrants, the Axeman of New Orleans terrorized the city for nearly two years between 1918 and 1919. (Although some reports say the killer could have been active as early as 1910.)

The murderer worked in the dead of night and was said to be responsible for a dozen attacks and at least six deaths. He got his name because he used an ax – usually the ax of the person he was attacking – to strike many of his victims.

The perpetrator was then believed to have killed people in the neighboring town of Gretna, attacking Charlie and Rosie Cortimiglia and killing their daughter. Though their neighbors Iorlando Jordano and his son Frank were implicated in the murders, Rosie Cortimiglia later retracted her testimony and the pair walked free, according to the Smithsonian.

The Axeman reportedly sent a letter to a local newspaper that claimed any home that played jazz would be spared his wrath, though it’s unclear if the letter actually came from him. Still, jazz clubs were filled the following Tuesday night, as per his instructions.

Shortly after the letter was published, the Axeman seemingly disappeared and the cases went cold. One century later, the case remains unsolved.

The Freeway Phantom has never been brought to justice.

caption There was a potential seventh victim, who was white and found in Maryland. source The Daily Tribune, 18 November 1971

In the early 1970s, six black girls and teens were murdered in the Washington, DC, area – believed to be the first serial killings in the area, according to The Washington Post.

Their killer was never found, but authorities did find a note in the pocket of one victim, 18-year-old Brenda Woodard’s pocket, dubbing himself the “Freeway Phantom.”

The killings stopped 17 months after they began and the murders were never solved. Much of the evidence that could now be DNA tested has been lost and the case seems to have run cold. Some critics believe this is because the victims were black and law enforcement officials didn’t give the case the care it deserved.

The Cleveland Torso Murderer was never caught.

caption Eliot Ness, the Public Safety Director of Cleveland, was taunted by the killer. source Piet Van Lier/Ap Images

With upwards of a dozen known-victims, the Cleveland Torso Murderer terrorized the Ohio city between 1935 and 1938. Authorities believed the killer would decapitate the victims, although some of the heads were never found – and many of the victims have gone unidentified.

Whoever the Cleveland Torso Murderer was, he seemed to delight in taunting Eliot Ness, the public safety director of Cleveland at the time. At one point, he placed the dead remains of two of his victims directly in the line of sight of Ness’ office. According to Cleveland.com, Ness, pictured above, was highly criticized for being unable to find the killer.

Though several books have been written about the murders, no one was ever charged with the crimes.

The “Redhead Murderer” had a specific victim profile.

caption The case remains unsolved. source Globe-Gazette, 16 April, 1985

The serial killer involved in the “Redhead murders” is said to have hunted up to 11 red-haired women across major highways in the south and up to Pennsylvania during the 1980s. Law enforcement and FBI investigators never found the killer of nearly a dozen young women.

According to old news reports, many of the cases had similarities and “a great number of dissimilarities,” including how they were killed, making it hard to profile the serial killer.

The cases remain unsolved to this day and authorities are now beginning to reexamine the cases.

Jack the Ripper is perhaps the most notorious serial killer in the world.

Haunting the Whitechapel area of London, Jack the Ripper was active between August and September of 1888 and is believed to have killed at least five women.

The notorious serial murderer was known to mutilate the bodies of his victims, which led many to believe the killer was a surgeon or a butcher.

The Whitechapel Butcher was never caught, but there were plenty of suspects over the years, including the crown prince.

The Bone Collector of New Mexico might still be alive.

caption The killer caused a scare in Albuquerque, New Mexico. source The Santa Fe New Mexican, 26 February 2009

In 2009, 11 bodies were found just outside of Albuquerque, New Mexico. The deaths were considered to be the work of one killer that came to be known as the West Mesa Bone Collector.

According to a special report released by the Albuquerque Journal, by 2014, KRQE-13 named Joseph Blea and Lorenzo Montoya as two men who haven’t been ruled out. Police confirmed that a year later.

Neither man was charged with the crime and the case remains unsolved to this day.

No one knows who the Zodiac Killer is.

Active in the mid-20th century in Northern California, the Zodiac Killer murdered five people, although he claims to have killed upwards of 37.

Despite leaving notes for the police and cryptic codes, the infamous murderer was never caught. According to CNN, one man believes his father was the Zodiac Killer but no claim has lead to a breakthrough.

Police are actively using DNA testing in the hopes that the cold case will finally be solved.

The Long Island Serial Killer is still on the loose.

caption Police searched along the coast for bodies of the victims. source Spencer Platt/GettyImages

Also known as the Giglo Beach Killer or the Craigslist Ripper, the Long Island Serial Killer is believed to have killed between 10 and 17 people over the course of two decades in the New York borough.

Nearly ten years after the first body was discovered, police have yet to catch the predator, or predators, roaming Long Island.