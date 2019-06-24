At least six people have been seriously injured and airlifted to hospitals following a bus crash in the Bahamas

caption Shades of turquoise waters surround sandbanks off Eleuthera in the Bahamas as seen from a plane 25 June 2018. source ANIEL SLIM/AFP/Getty Images

At least 26 people are injured, with six people severely injured, following a bus accident on the island of Eleuthera in the Bahamas.

Six people were airlifted to Florida for medical treatment.

A bus accident on the island of Eleuthera in the Bahamas has left 26 people injured, with six people severely injured, according to WSVN.

Four people were airlifted to Fort Lauderdale, while the other two were brought to New Providence in Florida, according to the Broadcasting Corporation for the Bahamas. The incident involved a shore excursion bus from a Carnival Ecstasy cruise being overturned.

In total, there were 32 people on the bus. It remains unclear what caused the accident. Twenty-six people were treated at a local clinic in the Bahamas and were given the OK to return to the ship, cruise officials told WTVJ.

Fire officials told WTVJ that a military C-130 aircraft arrived to South Florida around 4 p.m. on Monday with the injured. Batallion Chief Michael B. Kane told WTVJ that their injuries, which ranged from fractures to internal injuries and possible paralysis, were too severe to be treated in the Bahamas.

The four people who were taken to Broward Health Medical Center were conscious at the time.

