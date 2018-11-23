13 of the best looks from ‘Set It Up’

caption The characters in this movie knew how to dress well. source Netflix

Netflix’s rom-com game seriously came to play in 2018, and one of the standout original features was “Set it Up.”

The film stars Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell as Harper and Charlie, two overworked assistants. In an effort to get their bosses out of the office and away from micromanaging their lives, they conspire to help them fall in love – and find each other along the way.

The movie was a big hit for viewers, and it delivers on much more than just a charming storyline front.

Between Harper’s effortlessly casual, yet professional wear and co-star Lucy Liu’s power dresses and suits, it’s a fashion feast.

Here are the 13 best looks from the movie.

Harper’s first work outfit sets the tone for her character.

caption This outfit is cute and makes the stress of Harper’s job believable. source Netflix

Harper has an amazing collection of sweaters and button-ups, but she knows how to tone down a look with some frayed-hem jeans and sneakers.

Add in her perfectly messy bun and she’s just disheveled enough for me to believe she’s actually a struggling assistant getting practically no sleep.

Then there’s Lucy Liu, who knows how to power dress.

caption Kirsten definitely looks like the boss. source Netflix

An all-red pantsuit is quite a bold outfit, but Liu’s character Kirsten is definitely confident enough to pull it off.

Harper made baseball hats look chic.

caption Harper’s outfit makes us want to get dressed up for a game. source Netflix

Harper has so many Yankees clothes that she actually changed into a second outfit mid-game.

Oh, and it’s not enough to just have a Yankees T-shirt, hat, bomber jacket, and sweatshirt. She even has the foam finger.

Harper has the best sweatshirt hack ever.

caption Harper taught us a life-changing trick. source Netflix

Wear a sweatshirt backwards and you have the perfect hands-free popcorn bowl. This is a hack we can get behind.

But she knows how to dress it up too.

caption Harper had the best first date look. source Netflix

Harper proved she can up her fashion game when it comes to going on a date. But, she also kept it casual by pairing her dress with sneakers.

Kirsten’s pink dress is business formal at its best.

caption Kirsten knows how to dress for work. source Netflix

The dress envy you’ll have while watching this movie is real, especially when it comes to Kirsten’s pink ensemble.

Even Harper’s friend Becca busts out an amazing dress for her engagement party.

caption Becca’s outfit is perfect for her engagement party. source Netflix

The detailing on the back is an extra nice touch for this breezy gown.

Harper and Charlie both know how to work a print.

caption Harper and Charlie rock patterns separately and together. source Netflix

Yes, those are hula dancers on Charlie’s shirt. And Harper’s flowered dress is perfect casual cocktail attire.

Kirsten looks chic even when she’s going through a tough time.

caption Kristen can also rock casual. source Netflix

After Kirsten is let down by her love interest, she rocks a casual look to the office. But because she is a proven fashion icon, the boss still looks chic.

Harper trying to focus on work while in her pajamas is all of us.

caption Harper taught us that you might as well be comfy, even if you are stressed. source Netflix

That fluffy, cozy bathrobe will make any frustrating work situation a little less stressful.

Whether this is a skirt/shirt combo or a dress, it’s a great work outfit.

caption It’s the perfect casual outfit for work. source Netflix

In “Set it Up,” Harper ups her fashion game at work wearing what is either a checkered skirt and black top or a dress. Either way, it’s an enviable look.

Kirsten knows how to mix materials with this suede and leather dress.

caption This leather shoulder shows that Kristen means business. source Netflix

Kirstin’s work outfit mixes suede and leather in a way that says nobody would dare mess with her.

And she can rock a strong shoulder.

caption Kirstin’s dresses are bold. source Netflix

Kirstin should just come out with her own line of power dresses. This white dress paired with layered necklaces is a striking look.

