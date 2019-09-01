A 36-year-old white man has reportedly been identified as the Odessa, Texas shooter

The shooter in a rampage that killed seven people and injured 21 in Odessa, Texas, has been identified as Seth Ator by multiple reports.

Ator, a 36-year-old resident of Odessa, Texas, was identified by CBS News and the Associated Press, citing multiple law-enforcement sources.

Authorities had previously said they were delaying identifying the shooter, who they described only as a white man in his 30s.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The shooter in a rampage that killed seven people and injured 21 in Odessa, Texas, has been identified as Seth Ator by multiple reports.

Ator, a 36-year-old resident of Odessa, Texas, was identified by CBS News and the Associated Press, citing multiple law-enforcement sources.

Authorities had previously said they were delaying identifying the shooter, who they described only as a white man in his 30s. Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke said earlier Sunday that he did not want to give the shooter notoriety.

Local outlet KMID-TV reported that FBI investigators were seen executing a search warrant at Ator’s house Sunday afternoon.

The rampage began at a traffic stop. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver was in a gold vehicle that was still moving when the gunman “pointed a rifle toward the rear window of his car and fired several shots toward the DPS patrol unit.”

Read more: The death toll has risen to 7 after a gunman terrorized a Texas city by opening fire from a moving vehicle, authorities say

Twenty-one people were ultimately shot and seven were killed in the incident. The gunman was shot dead by Texas police Saturday afternoon after he stole a USPS truck to continue his rampage.

The suspect reportedly died in a hospital in nearby Midland, Texas.