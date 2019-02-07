Watch Seth Meyers barely keep it together while going day drinking with Food Network star Ina Garten

- source
- NBC
- Seth Meyers teamed up with Food Network star Ina Garten to go day drinking at New York’s Corner Bistro for a segment that aired on NBC’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Wednesday.
- Meyers promised a “refined afternoon of good conversation and some libations,” which he kicked off by chugging a glass of Pimm’s Cup while the “Barefoot Contessa” host burst into laughter.
- The two stars went on to make drinks using Garten’s recipes and compare her food dips to fast food chains.
- After several beverages, the late night host also used Garten’s recipe to surprise her with a pink birthday cake. Meyers failed miserably when he tried to add icing to the treat.
- Watch the video below
Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.