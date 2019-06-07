Seth Moulton, an Iraq combat veteran and 2020 presidential candidate, calls out Joe Biden over his vote for the war

An Iraq War combat veteran who’s running for the 2020 Democratic nomination against former Vice President Joe Biden went after the former vice president for voting in favor of the war back in 2002.

This came after Biden reversed his position on the Hyde Amendment, which bars federal funds from going toward abortions except in certain circumstances.

Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton on Friday tweeted, “Bravo to @JoeBiden for doing the right thing and reversing his longstanding support for the Hyde Amendment. It takes courage to admit when you’re wrong, especially when those decisions affect millions of people. Now do the Iraq War.”

Biden in 2005 expressed regret for voting in favor of the war.

Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton on Friday went after former Vice President Joe Biden for voting in favor of the Iraq War as a senator after the 2020 frontrunner reversed his stance on government-funded abortions.

Moulton, who’s also running for the 2020 Democratic nomination, is an Iraq combat veteran who served in US Marine Corps.

Biden’s campaign as recently as Wednesday voiced support for keeping the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits federal funds from going toward abortions except in cases of rape, incest, or to save the life of the mother.

The former vice president promptly faced on onslaught of criticism and by Thursday had reversed his stance, which led Moulton to call Biden out over Iraq.

“Bravo to @JoeBiden for doing the right thing and reversing his longstanding support for the Hyde Amendment,” Moulton tweeted Friday. “It takes courage to admit when you’re wrong, especially when those decisions affect millions of people. Now do the Iraq War.”

Biden was among 77 senators to vote for the Iraq War back in 2002, which ultimately paved the way for the US to invade in March 2003.

The war was sold to the US public – still reeling from the shock and horror of the 9/11 terror attacks – under the false pretense that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction. Though there was strong public support for the war early on, most Americans turned against the war by 2008 as it spiraled into a bloody quagmire.

Biden later expressed regret over his vote.

“It was a mistake,” Biden said on NBC’s Meet the Press in 2005. “It was a mistake to assume the president would use the authority we gave him properly …We gave the president the authority to unite the world to isolate Saddam. And the fact of the matter is, we went too soon. We went without sufficient force, and we went without a plan.”

Moulton served four tours in Iraq, fighting in two major battles. The Massachusetts lawmaker was awarded the Bronze Star and the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation medal with accompanying “V” devices for valor.

After serving, Moulton became an outspoken critic of the war.

As a lawmaker, he’s unveiled a plan to combat post-traumatic stress in the military, which he’s publicly spoken about struggling with in relation to his combat experiences.

Moulton is not the first 2020 candidate to go after Biden for supporting the Iraq War. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, the former vice president’s closest contender, has also criticized Biden on this issue. Sanders voted against the war while he was still in the House of Representatives.

Though Biden has a solid lead in the 2020 race so far, some polling has suggested his support for the Iraq War could hurt him with certain voters – particularly young people.

Biden’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from INSIDER.