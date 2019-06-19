2020 candidate Seth Moulton says he’d legalize marijuana and boost mental health care for veterans

source Samantha Lee

2020 presidential candidate Seth Moulton sat down with INSIDER politics editor Anthony Fisher and Business Insider Today host Lionel Moise on Tuesday for a live-streamed town hall. He discussed everything from his proposal to boost mental health services for veterans, to foreign policy and legalizing marijuana.

Here are some highlights of the town hall:

On veterans and mental health: Rep. Moulton, a US Marine Corps veteran who deployed to Iraq, shared his experience with post-traumatic stress and seeing a counselor that eased his transition to civilian life, saying, “If veterans come back and get the care that we need, we can be really successful and continue serving the country back home.” He backs mandatory annual mental health checkups for veterans and establishing a national crisis hotline for people dealing with mental health emergencies.



On public service for young Americans: Moulton pushed a plan modeled after the GI bill that would provide educational or vocational scholarships for young Americans in exchange for one to three years of service.



On foreign policy : Moulton supports strengthening diplomatic efforts to reduce ongoing tensions over the Iranian nuclear program and believes that President Trump’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal has endangered American security interests. Moulton said there should “a responsible end” for wars launched in the Middle East and elsewhere after the September 11, 2001, attacks. Moulton also said he believes there should be another vote on the Authorization for the Use of Military Force, which justified America’s post-9/11 wars including those in Iraq and Afghanistan, saying, “It is literally against the Constitution that we are carrying out wars overseas based on an authorization because of the Al-Qaeda attacks on America in 2001.”

On immigration:

Moulton called for ending family separations at the US-Mexico border and said a Moulton administration would prevent it from happening again. He also backed comprehensive immigration reform which would “create a pathway for citizenship for everybody who’s here. Not just ‘Dreamers,’ but people who are here and part of our economy.”



On criminal justice reform: Moulton supports legalizing marijuana as a mechanism to reform the nation’s judicial system, saying, “I’ve seen the statistics of how unbelievably unjust these laws are applied,” pointing out that people of color have been convicted of drug possession at higher rates.



