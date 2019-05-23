Seth Rogen flaunted his new style on the cover of GQ, and people are finally realizing he’s a snack

Seth Rogen is GQ’s newest cover star for the magazine’s “Summer Beach Reads” issue.

He flaunted his sharp and trendy new style for the cover story photoshoot – and people have responded very positively to the photos.

Rogen even became a trending topic on Twitter because people are finally realizing that he’s hot.

Seth Rogen is GQ’s newest cover star, and the photos prove what a good beard and tailored clothing can do for a man.

Rogen was photographed by Sebastian Mader for the magazine’s “Summer Beach Reads” issue.

The “Knocked Up” actor posed in a variety of outfits that showcase his sharp and trendy new style – and the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

When GQ began to share the colorful photoshoot on social media, Rogen became a trending topic on Twitter because people are finally realizing that he's hot.

I saw Seth Rogen trending and got scared but it’s just everyone realizing he’s hot as fuck pic.twitter.com/BgGiseKKCx — Reeves (@highflyer211) May 21, 2019

“Sorry I won’t be able to make it to work today I just realized Seth rogen is hot and I need time to cope” https://t.co/rH8OPqgu1F — candace (@caaandace) May 22, 2019

okay this is bonkers — haider blackermann (@rafcinnamon) May 21, 2019

Looking like a full course meal right now I don’t care what anybody says — ????jahkeem // #easier ????????•???????????? (@xoxoJahkeem) May 21, 2019

@Sethrogen snapped for his GQ magazine cover shoot and I am thoroughly sexually perturbed. pic.twitter.com/ICnsnX4m4S — cocoa butter (@tuli_pamwe) May 22, 2019

now that i'm finally home lemme just say this seth rogen hot weather silks energy (aka 70s Bollywood) is really doing something for me pic.twitter.com/LB5lbRYU6C — discourse wallah 3000 (@krutika) May 22, 2019

Many fans took pride in pointing out that Rogen has always been hot. Some even recalled their friends calling them “delusional” or “crazy” when they thought of him as attractive years ago.

i have always been attracted to seth rogen, y'all are late — Amanda Mull (@amandamull) May 21, 2019

Everyone just realizing that Seth Rogen is good looking. Me: pic.twitter.com/yuSsj3ScIh — ????Ashley???? (@TeachThatAsh) May 21, 2019

Everyone told me I was crazy for having a crush on Seth Rogen but do you see? DO YOU SEE NOW?? pic.twitter.com/Cc6Airm0nn — Luc (@ellkay_) May 21, 2019

seth rogen has been hot why are y'all acting brand new today — Calvin (@calvinstowell) May 21, 2019

if you can’t love seth rogen at his 40 year-old virgin then you don’t get to love him at his long shot — rachel tolleson (@copperinsides) May 21, 2019

Rogen previously told James Corden that he chose to step up his style game before embarking on a press tour with Charlize Theron, his co-star in the new comedy “Long Shot.”

“I knew I was gonna sit next to Charlize a lot in the coming months and I didn’t want to look terrible,” he said. “I wanted to make an effort. And this is a huge effort for me, by the way. I generally look disheveled.”

“I’m like, ‘I’m doing a movie with Danny McBride? I don’t have to dress that well,'” he joked. “”I’m doing a movie with Charlize? I gotta dress a lot better.'”

Rogen said something similar to Entertainment Weekly at CinemaCon in April, and even referenced the infamous photo of Ed Sheeran performing with Beyoncé.

"I was aware that I would be standing next to Charlize for a lot of pictures — I always have that image in my head of Beyoncé next to Ed Sheeran in a t-shirt and I don’t want that.” ???? pic.twitter.com/Ww0qoZud0G — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 4, 2019

