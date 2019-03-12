Korea’s K-Pop scene is being rocked by a sex, drugs, and pornography scandal that keeps getting worse

caption Seungri, a member of the wildly successful Big Bang group, has retired to fight allegations he solicited prostitutes. Above, Seungri speaks to press on March 6, 2019. source YouTube/KOCOWA TV

Korea’s K-Pop world has been dragged to a new low by one of its most coveted male icons.

Seungri, from the boy band Big Bang, was charged with soliciting prostitutes to woo foreign investors at his night club in Seoul’s lavish Gangnam district on Sunday.

It’s the latest in a long list of scandals for the genre, which have included allegations of sex-tape blackmail, suicide, sexual abuse, affairs, drug abuse, and domestic violence.

Police also allege that fellow K-Pop star Jung Joon-young is implicated, and they booked him on suspicion of making pornography.

Seungri – real name Lee Seung-hyun – denies the charges, which are worth three years in jail if convicted.

Korea’s K-Pop scene is going through a sex, drugs, and pornography scandal that has lowered the bar even by the genre’s infamously dismal standards.

K-Pop has a 30-year history of serious wrongdoings, including allegations of sex-tape blackmailing, affairs, secret marriages, suicide, drugs, and physical abuse.

New depths were reached on Monday when superstar “Seungri,” of the hugely popular group Big Bang, retired amid allegations he procured prostitutes for big-shot investors, and allowed a drug trade in his nightclub.

caption Big Bang in their music video for “Bang Bang Bang.” source YouTube/BigBang

Prostitution in South Korea is illegal. If Seungri – real name Lee Seung-hyun – is found guilty he will get three years in prison. Seungri’s passport has been confiscated by police. He denies the allegations.

Seungri was booked by Seoul’s Metropolitan Police Agency on Sunday, after texts from 2015 and 2016 obtained by Korean TV network SBS funE suggested he had hired prostitutes.

caption Seungri speaks to press outside a police station on March 6, 2019. source YouTube/KOCOWA TV

Police had started looking into Seungri weeks before on January 28, after a sexual assault incident at a nightclub called Burning Sun in Seoul’s Gangnam district. Seungri was PR director of the club.

Women were allegedly given date rape drugs at Seungri’s club so VIP customers could sexually assault them, a member of the club told TV network MBC. The source said a club staff member sent him a picture of a naked, unconscious woman, saying she was “ready” for him.

caption Seungri in the music video for his solo single “Where R U From.” source YouTube/BigBang

Seungri published a statement on Instagram on Monday to announce his retirement.

“It would be better for me to retire from the entertainment scene at this point. As this scandal is too big, I have decided to retire. As for the ongoing investigation, I will take it seriously to clear myself of all the allegations,” it said.

During investigations into the 28-year-old, police said they found evidence incriminating another K-Pop star.

While examining messages from Seungri in a KakaoTalk chat room, police allegedly found evidence that Jung Joon-young, the front-man for the band Drug Restaurant, had shot videos and photographs of a sexual nature, and posted them to the chat, the Korea Herald wrote.

caption Jung Joon-young in his music video for “Spotless Mind.” source YouTube/Stone Music Entertainment

Other Big Bang members have been caught on the wrong side of the law before.

In 2011, member G-Dragon was caught smoking marijuana, and in 2017 member TOP got a 10-month suspended term for using marijuana.

The allegations of pimping are the latest in a string of several unrelated headline-making incidents involving Seungri. In 2012, images of Seungri in bed with a woman were published, and in 2014, he crashed into a Mercedes while driving his Porsche.

The Guardian report that Big Bang has sold more than 140 million records since 2006.