This 140-day cruise for the ‘1% of the 1%’ visits all 7 continents — here’s a look inside the ship, where suites cost up to $240,000 per person

caption Silver Whisper’s opulent main restaurant serves regional specialties according to the ship’s destination. source Silversea

A luxury cruise ship will take passengers on a 140-day journey that spans all seven continents and costs up to $240,000 per person.

Cruising company Silversea claims that its ship, “Silver Whisper,” will be the first to cruise to all seven continents.

The journey will kick off in 2020 and visit more than 62 ports in at least 32 countries.

The cruise begins in Florida and ends in Amsterdam, stopping along the way at ports that include Singapore, Mumbai, Rome, and Antarctica.

If a typical seven-day cruise that stops at only a few ports doesn’t appeal to you, then maybe this new ultra-luxurious world cruise is for you.

In 2020, cruising company Silversea is kicking off a 140-day cruise that will make stops on all seven continents – and it will cost between $62,000 and $240,000 per person.

Dubbed “Legends of Cruising,” the trip begins in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on January 6, 2020, and will stop at 62 ports in more than 32 countries by the time it ends up in Amsterdam on May 25. Up to 382 guests will be on board.

“Unlike any other World Cruise ever conceived, Legends of Cruising takes you on a journey that lets you set foot on all seven continents,” reads Silversea’s website.

According to the website, “there are those who believe they belong to the 1%, and those who actually do. And then there are those who are part of the 1% of the 1%.” It’s those people Silversea envisions embarking on the Legends of Cruising.

Here’s a look at the super-luxe ship:

Silversea’s Silver Whisper is a “world-cruiser’s preferred ship” with “the amenities of a grand resort” and “the charms of a stylish boutique hotel,” according to its website.

The Silver Whisper’s 2020 World Cruise will last 140 days and will be the first to visit all seven continents, according to Silversea.

The ship will stop at more than 62 ports in at least 32 countries.

The journey will begin in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on January 6, 2020 …

… and then the ship will head south, stopping in ports that include San Juan, Puerto Rico, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and Buenos Aires, Argentina.

caption Rio de Janeiro. source Shutterstock

Silver Whisper, which will carry up to 382 guests, will make a stop at the Antarctic Peninsula.

There, passengers can disembark and go on guided walks and go out in rafts for up-close views of wildlife and towering icebergs. Everyone is provided with complimentary parkas.

caption Silversea passengers explore an ice field in Antarctica. source Silversea

The ship will then head up the coast of Chile and westward.

Other stops on the global route include Sydney, Australia …

caption Sydney, Australia. source Silversea

… Singapore …

source Shutterstock/joyfull

… Mumbai …

caption Mumbai, India. source saiko3p / Shutterstock

… and several destinations in Europe, including Rome, Barcelona, Lisbon, and Dublin.

caption Barcelona, Spain. source Flickr / MorBCN

The journey ends in Amsterdam on May 25, 2020, 140 days after departing from Florida.

Land excursions include a “carnival experience” in Rio …

… sea cave canoeing in Thailand, and more.

source Shutterstock/My Good Images

A suite onboard the ship starts at $62,000 per person. The ship’s signature suites, called Veranda Suites, start at $85,000.

caption A Veranda Suite on Silver Whisper. source Silversea

The suites appear to be more spacious than typical cruise ship quarters.

caption WH Veranda Suite source Silversea

In the Veranda Suites, each room includes a marbled bathroom with a double vanity, separate shower, and full-sized bathtub.

source Silversea

Glass doors open onto a private veranda.

caption veranda balcony source Silversea

Passengers can relax and take in views of the sea or ports in plush observation areas.

source Silversea

The ship’s lavish main dining room has open-seating dining, so guests can eat whenever and wherever they choose.

source Silversea

The restaurant serves regional specialties according to the ship’s destination, such as Roasted Chilean Sea Bass while cruising through the Chilean fjords, or Indian Chicken Korma on the way to Mumbai.

source Silversea

Even the hallways of the ship are sumptuously decorated.

source Silversea

The ship has many public spaces where guests can hang out, including a pool deck.

source Silversea

A beauty salon offers services such as hairstyling, manicures, and pedicures.

source Silversea

Facials, body wraps, and massages are available at the spa.

source Silversea

The ship’s fitness center is outfitted with free weights, weight machines, treadmills, elliptical trainers, and stationary bicycles. Guests can also take pilates, yoga, circuit training, and aerobics classes.

source Silversea

The ship even includes a luxury shopping boutique.

source Silversea

The priciest suites on the ship, the Owner’s Suites, cost $240,000 per person — but they sold out immediately, according to Silversea.

source Silversea

But suites are still available, and those who reserve early will get perks that include a $2,000 onboard spending credit, round-trip flights in business class, a baggage valet service from home to the ship, laundry service, and unlimited Wi-Fi.

source Silversea

A Silversea spokesperson told Business Insider that they expect the voyage to fully sell out, with 30-40% of guests onboard choosing to do the full World Cruise.

source Silversea

At $240,000 for 140 days, the priciest tickets on the cruise comes out to $1,714 a day — a price that’s far greater than an average cruise from Carnival, which is currently selling 7-day Caribbean cruises for $499 a person, or about $71 a day.

But if you book the cheapest suites on Silver Whisper, which run $62,000 for the seven-continent cruise, it’s actually cheaper than another similar luxury world cruise, offered by Seabourn, that hits 62 ports in 146 days and costs $67,000 a person. The Seabourn cruise, however, only visits five continents.

source Courtesy of Seabourn Cruise Line

