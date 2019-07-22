A Sevilla player apologized for his ‘odious’ foul on an 18-year-old Liverpool winger who had to be stretchered off the field

caption Yasser Larouci of Liverpool brought down by Gnagnon Joris of Sevilla. source Andrew Powell / Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Sevilla defender Gnagnon Joris called his own tackle “odious” in a tweet where he publicly apologized for a foul that saw him sent off in a pre-season friendly match against Liverpool at Fenway Park in Boston.

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said that 18-year-old Yasser Larouci was lucky not to have sustained a more serious injury after Joris lashed out at the player’s shins.

Sevilla was tied 1-1 with the English side in the 75th minute of the game when Joris challenged Larouci, earning a straight red card. Larouci eventually had to be stretchered off the field.

You can watch footage of the challenge below:

Club friendly they said. Sevilla's Joris Gnagnon has issued a public apology after this challenge forced Liverpool's Yasser Larouci off the field on a stretcher. Sevilla won 2-1, with Liverpool still waiting to find out the extent of Larouci's injury. #OptusSport pic.twitter.com/LCOD509mVp — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) July 22, 2019

Joris Gnagnon has apologised after his red card for kicking out at 18-year-old Yasser Larouci in Sevilla's win over Liverpool in Boston yesterday. pic.twitter.com/3mBLwmgcqh — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 22, 2019

In the post-match press conference, Klopp said that Larouci’s injuries did not appear to be too serious but that they would have to await further assessment to know the full extent of the damage.

“He hit him full throttle and, in that moment, [if it was] a little bit different position where he hit him then it’s done,” Klopp said, according to The Guardian.

“I don’t know 100%. It looks like he was lucky but I only spoke quickly to the doc and that’s what he said, but we have to see.”

After reportedly confronting Joris after the match, Liverpool center back Virgil van Dijk told reporters that the tackle “says something about [Joris].”

Joris later issued a public apology on Twitter, saying in French: “I would like to publicly apologize towards Liverpool, the family of the player, and its supporters. It was an odious act on my part. Whatever the reason, it’s not what should be seen on a football pitch. All my prayers are with the player and his family.”

To add insult to injury, Sevilla went on to win the match in the 90th minute via a goal from Alejandro Pozo who took the ball around Simon Mignolet and knocked it into an empty net.