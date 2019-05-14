This $24 shoe rack doubles as a shelving unit anywhere in your apartment — I use mine to organize books and video games

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

caption I was able to fit 14 pairs of shoes on my Seville Classics 2-Tier Shoe Rack, 16 if you count the two pairs of boots I squeezed between the wall and where I placed the rack in my closet. source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

The Seville Classics 2-Tier Shoe Rack helped me organize 16 pairs of shoes, and it only costs $23.99 on Amazon.

The shoe rack can also be stacked on top of another to form a shelving unit or give you more space to organize your shoes.

Because of its espresso finish and sleek look, the Seville Classics shoe rack can function in any room of the house to hold dishes, books, toys, and more as long as the weight is under 50 pounds.

I recently came to the realization that my shoes had evolved into a heaping mound at the bottom of my closet.

Most of the time when I’m rushing out the door in the morning, I’m only ever able to find one shoe. Just like in my worst, most embarrassing dream, I run around my apartment with one shoe on, fearing I might actually have to show up to work looking like a mismatched fool. When I finally got frustrated enough to remember to buy a shoe rack, I put my foot down (you know, the one with the missing shoe) and went on Amazon to find a simple rack.

I needed something that was short, sturdy, and inexpensive. I found the Seville Classics 2-Tier Shoe Rack with more than 1,000 5-star reviews and a $23.99 price tag, and settled on it. It wasn’t until it came in the mail that I realized it was a serendipitous find.

For starters, it was the perfect size for the bottom of my closet at 26.2 inches deep, 11.6 inches wide, and 15.4 inches high. Amazon advertises this rack as being able to organize up to nine pairs of shoes with three per shelf and three more on the floor, but with some skillful Tetris-like maneuvering, I was able to fit 14 pairs of shoes between the shelves and the floor. I also squeezed in two tall boots between the shoe rack and the wall right next to it, so while they weren’t technically on the rack itself, I’m still adding them for a grand total of 16 pairs.

caption The shoe rack is only $24 on Amazon and looks great in my apartment. source Francesca Rea / Business Insider

It also looks great in my space – the frame is iron, the finish is a dark espresso, and the shelves are coated in resin. The whole thing is capable of holding up to 50 pounds, or 25 pounds per shelf. Now, I know I had a lot of shoes on the shelves but there was no way they weighed 50 pounds, so I decided to return to the product page to do a little investigating.

That’s when it hit me – the shoe rack could hold a lot more than shoes.

Because of its sleek look and ability to hold a good amount of weight, the rack doesn’t need to hide in the closet and can double as a shelving unit in other rooms of the house. It can be used to hold dishes, books, toys – pretty much anything you want as long as it’s under 50 pounds.

My roommates and I decided to purchase a second one so we can use it to stack our storage cubes, books, and video games. The best part is that no one even thinks it’s a shoe rack when they come over.

caption The rack can also be used for multiple purposes, my roommates and I used a second one to organize our books and video games. source Francesca Rea / Business Insider

Insider Picks reporter Connie Chen also owns the Seville Classics shoe rack and is impressed by the sheer strength: “In my small bedroom, every inch of space matters, which is how my shoe rack ended up jammed underneath my bed. Fortuitously, it fits perfectly, meaning that the edge of my full bed is stacked right on top of the rack. My shoes themselves aren’t heavy, but I do finagle a lot of pairs onto the two rows. Sometimes I sit on the edge of my bed, putting both my and the mattress’ weight directly on the rack, but it has never slipped or shaken under pressure.”

If you’re looking for a little extra storage with just one rack, I’d suggest the Seville Classics 3-Tier Shoe Rack instead. But if you want something shorter so you can stack them, the Seville Classics 2-Tier Shoe Rack is the way to go. You’ll have the peace of mind knowing it’s sturdy and won’t crumble to the ground in the middle of the night, and you can assemble multiple racks wherever and however you want based on your organization needs.