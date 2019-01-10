11 ways sex can make you healthier

caption There are plenty of reasons to have sex. source PX Here

You might already know that sex is good for both your brain and body but it can also ease certain health problems.

It’s possible that regular sex can help you ward off colds and flu.

Sex can also act as an overall mood booster, making you happier and less stressed.

A healthy sex life is good for the body and the brain because sex is a great way to blow off steam and relax while connecting with your body as well as your partner’s. But any kind of sexual activity – even solo sex – has some serious health benefits that you probably didn’t even know about.

INSIDER spoke with an OB/GYN, a urologist, and a professor of human sexuality, and they gave us the scoop on the health problems that sex can actually help ease, from sleepless nights to menstrual cramps.

Our experts told us that sex and masturbation – even if you don’t reach orgasm – can help with a host of physical and mental health issues … giving you several solid reasons to get busy on the regular.

Regular sex can help you ward off colds and flu.

caption Don’t want the common cold? Sex might help. source Shutterstock

If you’re diligent about hand washing and taking other preventive measures during cold and flu season, our experts gave us one additional immune booster: sex.

“Although it may sound like an obvious statement, sex does wonders for our bodies,” explained board-certified urologist Judson Brandeis.

Dr. Brandeis told us that “our bodies create an antibody called immunoglobin A (IgA) that helps ward off sickness. According to a 1999 study at Wikes University, people who have sex between one to two times a week increase their A (IgA) levels by 30 percent.”

“Anything that makes one more relaxed and happy can improve the immune system,” added Dr. Felice Gersh, M.D., an OB-GYN and founder/director of the Integrative Medical Group of Irvine in Irvine, CA and author of the upcoming “PCOS SOS: A Gynecologist’s Lifeline To Naturally Restore Your Rhythms, Hormones and Happiness.” She told INSIDER that “even without an orgasm, just the human touch alone can be calming and improve immune function and reduce inflammation.”

These immune benefits can also help with infertility as well.

caption Having sex might help your body prepare for pregnancy. source Ae Cherayut / Shutterstock

The same antibodies that help fight off bacteria and viruses also can help with conception, according to Dr. Zhana Vrangalova, a professor of human sexuality at New York University and co-host of The Science of Sex podcast.

She cited a 2015 study published in the journal Fertility and Sterility which showed that having regular sex – even outside the fertile period – can increase the chances of pregnancy due to the antibodies produced by white blood cells that are helping to protect the body from invaders and, thus, preparing for pregnancy.

Sexual activity can help relieve stress and anxiety.

caption Stress can be helped by having sex. source Shutterstock

“During orgasm, our brains release chemicals like oxytocin that help us feel better and more relaxed,” explained Dr. Brandeis. “A 2006 study published in Biological Psychology discovered that people not having sex experienced higher levels of stress during activities like public speaking compared to those that had sex at least once over a two week period prior to their speaking engagement.”

Getting busy between the sheets can also help improve sleep quality.

caption Sex and sleep are intertwined. source iBrave/Shutterstock

Whether you’re struggling with insomnia or simply recovering from one restless night, you might feel too tired to be in the mood for sex. But mustering up the energy for a quickie or solo session might be the best thing you can do to prevent another night spent tossing and turning.

“There’s such a complex relationship between sex and sleep,” explained Dr. Brandeis, telling us that “because they are two of the body’s essential biological functions, fixing one can improve the other.””Sex and orgasms both release the hormone oxytocin, which increases trust, well-being and improves the bond between partners. As a result, stress is lowered and sleep is simpler to come by. Not to mention, sex can be quite a workout itself, which may lower your energy levels to just the right spot,” lulling you into a peaceful slumber.

Dr. Gersh agreed, citing the flood of oxytocin, which she calls “the hormone of love, bonding, peace, tranquility, and trust,” as well as a rise in the hormone serotonin, which she says “promote a sense of calmness and welcomes sleep.”She added, “Even without an orgasm, sex promotes restful sleep by lowering cortisol levels and by promoting melatonin production, a major hormone for sleep.”

Sex can also act as an overall mood booster — with or without orgasm.

caption Happiness and sexual satisfaction might be related. source Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock

That flood of hormones during sex and masturbation serves as a natural boost to your mood, which makes sense why we tend to feel happy and relaxed in those post-coital moments.

“We’ve known for a while that people who report more frequent sex and greater sexual satisfaction with their partners also report greater happiness, that having sex is rated as the most pleasurable and least anger-, anxiety-, or sadness-inducing daily activity, and that people feel better on days with sex than days without sex,” shared Dr. Vrangalova, adding, “Several studies have shown that sex on one day led to a better mood, less stress, and higher meaning in life the next day, suggesting that sex might indeed be causing these feel-good effects. What’s more, this mood boost spills over into the workplace, so people [often] feel more satisfied and engaged at work the [day after a sexual encounter].”

It can help with your heart health and overall fitness.

caption Exercise and sexual function are actually closely linked. source Simon Hofmann/Getty Images

For most of us, sex is certainly more fun than slogging away on the treadmill, but can sex actually help with your physical fitness?

Our experts all agree that exercise and sexual function are actually closely linked. “Increased blood flow, enhanced flexibility and stamina are all positive results shared by sex and exercise,” says Dr. Brandeis. “Sex itself can be a workout. Just as sex helps improve overall physical fitness, exercise improves sexual desire.A 2018 study by psychologists at the University of British Columbia found that even short bursts of exercise improved sexual desire within both men and women.”

Dr. Vrangalova agrees, adding, “According to a 2012 statement from the American Heart Association, typical sexual activity among young-ish men equals mild to moderate physical activities such as walking briskly or climbing two flights of stairs for short periods of time.”

The flood of feel-good hormones also contributes to a healthy heart, with Dr. Gersh noting that “Sex can improve cardiovascular health by lowering blood pressure due to the magic of human touch and reduced stress. Sex lowers stress, even without an orgasm, and the benefits of being calm are outstanding for cardiovascular function and for lowering blood pressure.”

She adds, “That can certainly contribute to your overall fitness, but I wouldn’t skip your regular exercise. it all depends on how vigorous your sex is.”

In older men, sex can help ward off the risk of prostate cancer.

caption Ejaculating can help men ward off prostate cancer as they age. source Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Though this caveat is largely due to the health benefits of frequent ejaculation, Dr. Brandeis noted, “If men want to worry less about prostate cancer, they should be having intercourse or have a routine masturbation schedule. Ejaculating flushes out harmful substances from the prostate.”

Dr. Gersh added, “Ejaculation seems to empty out developing cancer cells and toxic debris from the prostate gland. A study at Harvard shows that with at least 21 ejaculations a month, the incidence of prostate cancer falls by a third. Masturbation works fine for this function; all that matters is getting the ejaculate out.”

It can even act as a natural pain reliever.

caption Sex is calming for many people. source Shutterstock

Just as sex can make us feel calmer, happier, and more at ease, Dr. Gersh told INSIDER that “sex is calming simply by the human touch involved.”

She added, “All human touch naturally quiets down the signaling of pain within nerve circuits. Orgasms cause a great release of natural endorphins, [which can lower our perception of pain].” She explains that this benefit happens with all kinds of sexual activity, including masturbation.

That pain relief includes menstrual cramps.

caption Having sex on your period might be a good idea. source 20th Television

If you feel comfortable and interested, having sex on your period can seriously alleviate menstrual cramps, and it’s all due to the calming of those pain receptors.

As Dr. Carolyn DeLucia, OB/GYN and advisor to Remedy Review previously told INSIDER, “Sex may actually decrease cramps and will definitely make you feel better,” potentially leading to fewer aches and pains during that time of the month.

Sex can help strengthen your pelvic muscles and help reduce incontinence.

caption Using vibrating toys might give you an added bonus. source trumzz/ iStock

“Whenever people orgasm, their pelvic muscles contract, so it’s kind of like doing your Kegels,” said Dr. Vrangalova. Kegel exercises help strengthen the pelvic floor muscles, and these muscles aren’t just important for sexual activity. They help support the uterus, bladder, small intestine, and rectum.

“In addition, sexual activity that includes genital vibration, in particular, may help strengthen your pelvic muscles, by increasing blood flow to the pelvic floor and activating the muscles. So your vibrating toy doesn’t just feel good, it may also have physical health benefits. And vibrating sex toys are often a sex life saver for many people with lower sensitivity in their genital area (like people who are postmenopausal, people with urinary incontinence, those who have sexual dysfunctions, or multiple sclerosis, who often struggle with reaching sexual arousal and orgasm.”

Exploring your sexuality can help your mental health by improving self-image.

caption A happy sex life might be related to higher self-esteem among young people. source Mario Tama/Getty Images

Aside from boosting mood and helping to relieve stress and tension, both partnered sex and masturbation can help improve self-esteem. A 2011 study published in the Journal of Adolescent Health explored this link in young people, finding that those who reported higher self-esteem also reported higher levels of sexual satisfaction.

