Sex clubs are canceling play parties amidst the coronavirus outbreak, and some fear it could ruin their business

Killing Kittens founder Emma Sayle has decided to cancel several exclusive sex parties due to the coronavirus.

Sex parties in New York, Los Angeles, and Europe are canceling events or completely shutting down to prevent the spread of coronavirus to attendees.

Clubs with large followings and other income sources aren’t concerned, but New York City queer-friendly club NSFW told Insider the cancellations could harm their business.

In an attempt to contain the coronavirus outbreak, officials are suggesting people practice social distancing, or staying out of crowded public spaces, and sex clubs around the world are taking that suggestion to heart by canceling their play parties.

Sex parties – where body fluids are exchanged semi-freely – are the antithesis of social distancing. So, operations in New York City, Beverly Hills, and Europe are closing down as a safety precaution as the coronavirus continues to spread around the globe.

Killing Kittens, a global sex party, has cancelled most events in March and April, but hopes to be back in June

Killing Kittens, a global members-only sex club that has catered to the elite since 2005, hosts some of the swankiest sex parties in Europe, the UK, and the US at rented private venues.

Its founder Emma Sayle, a feminist "sex-entrepreneur" and close friend of Kate Middleton, told Insider on Thursday that the company has made the call to cancel most adult-parties planned for March and April due to coronavirus concerns.

"We just had Venice three weeks ago, so we dodged the bullet there, really," Sayle said.

"We've cancelled March in New York and April in New York, because, actually, with those, half the people that go are Europeans that fly in and obviously they can't. The London ones, we've cancelled some April ones...We do have a big event tomorrow night, which is still going ahead."

Friday's KK event is a mansion party being held at a private venue in London. Tickets to the event, which has been sold out for a month, run at $312.49 - £250 per couple - or a little over $62 for a woman. About 250 people are planning on attending.

caption Emma Sayle founded Killing Kittens in 2005. source provided by Emma Sayle

The only thing Killing Kittens can do to protect people who attend the party, Sayle said, is deep-cleaning the venue and providing hand sanitizer for guests. They're doing both. Some March and April parties, and workshops, still appear on the KK calender.

"If people want to move their ticket to another event then they can, but at the moment it is still happening," Sayle said. "We've got emails coming in from people still wanting to buy tickets for tomorrow night. I think that's sort of a very stoic British attitude, isn't it?"

She's not too concerned about business, thanks to their online platform, which accounts for 50% of their revenue.

"It's not going to stress the business out. It's not going to shut us down, it might hurt slightly on the party revenue side of things," Sayle said, but feels assured by the fact that, "everyone can just get online and chat, and talk dirty."

Sayle hopes that parties will be able to get rolling again by early summer.

"Unless it completely blows up and suddenly everyone's got, sort of, four months of being in lock down," she said. "That's the thing, I think no one really knows."

Beverly Hills' SNCTM has postponed all upcoming events

SNCTM, a nightclub and sex club based in Beverly Hills, California, has also cancelled its exclusive Los Angeles adult masquerade party that was supposed to take place Saturday, according to a spokesman. There is a New York masquerade still scheduled for April 11.

"Due to the worsening outbreak of COVID-19 SNCTM will be postponing our LA Masquerade until further notice," the spokesman said. "We will make our decision in regards to our New York Masquerade in the next few weeks."

SNCTM usually hosts around 100 guests at each of its parties, he said.

"We only had one or two ticket holders pull out, but ultimately we cancelled the event because it would be irresponsible to hold a large gathering of people when this virus is so contagious," the spokesman wrote in an email to Insider. "The events industry as a whole is dealing with this right now, the challenges are not unique to our type of party."

As of now, parties held by the company are being cancelled on a case-by-case basis, he said.

Sex club NSFW worries that its business could face permanent closure

In New York City, queer-friendly play party NSFW has cancelled its entire roster of March events.

Although not all sex clubs are worried about cancellations affecting their long-term business, NSFW communications director Melissa Vitale told Insider that she worries the profits typically made from play parties will hinder the club's ability to afford rent.

"NSFW is worried about closing down permanently if the outbreak continues to impact public spaces and we're unable to find creative solutions between events," Vitale said, adding that the club's team is selling NSFW-branded merchandise like hats and talismans "to help maintain the needs of the clubhouse between events."

NSFW relies on membership dues and ticket event fees, which cost anywhere from $100 for a single event ticket to $2,690 for an annual membership per person, to pay their clubhouse rent, Insider previously reported.

NSFW is also allowing members to rent the clubhouse for smaller personal play gatherings during the March cancellations, and set up hygiene measures like hand sanitizer stations, cubbies and bags near the entrance where visitors can leave their street clothes. Anyone who bought a ticket for a March event will be refunded, Vitale said.

Sex clubs already face societal stigmas, and don't want to be a part of the coronavirus outbreak

According to Red Robinson, the founder and owner of New York City-based lesbian sex dungeon Submit, she decided to shut down her sex party to avoid further stigmatization that play parties endure, with or without coronavirus concerns.

Robinson said that after listening to New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio speak publicly about concerns, she decided it was it her and her business' best interest to shut down for the time being. I have different concerns than most.

"I don't want our space to be the epicenter of the Brooklyn outbreak," Robinson told Insider. "I can just see the headlines: Coronavirus in Lesbian Sex Den."