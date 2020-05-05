Sex toys, hair trimmers and Animal Crossing: What Malaysians searched for while stuck at home during MCO

Malaysian searches for hair trimmers on price comparison site iPrice surged 17,625% from Mar 18 to Apr 20. Other items which saw their popularity rise include kitchen appliances, sex toys and skipping ropes. Pexels

Can’t go out for a haircut? Luckily there’s e-commerce.

According to data on price comparison website iPrice, it seems more Malaysians took to online shopping to fulfil their everyday needs and wants during the Movement Control Order (MCO) which started on Mar 18 – and that includes getting a haircut.

Based on the search habits of more than 900,000 users from Mar 18 to Apr 20, iPrice found that hair trimmers and clippers skyrocketed a whopping 17,625 per cent in search popularity.

But grooming was not the only thing Malaysians took into their own hands. Baking and cooking also likely became popular stay-home activities, with kitchen appliances – bread makers, stand mixers and air fryers – soaring in popularity by 7,587 per cent, 3,048 per cent and 2,029 per cent respectively.

As expected, masks were also hot items, with 648 per cent more searches on iPrice, which aggregates products and compares prices from over 150 e-commerce sites.

Even sex toys or vibrators were searched for 347 per cent more, while condoms were searched 61 per cent more than they were before.

Other products Malaysians sourced online include the Nintendo Switch game Animal Crossing, which registered a massive 17,427 per cent increase, and board games and skipping ropes, with over 4,000 per cent more searches each.

Most of Malaysia is currently under a conditional MCO, which started on May 4. Under the conditional MCO, only businesses and activities where social distancing is difficult or impossible are not allowed to operate. According to The Star, nine states – Kedah, Sabah, Pahang, Penang, Kelantan, Sarawak, Selangor, Perak and Negri Sembilan – have not followed the Government’s move to ease certain rules.

