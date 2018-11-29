7 signs that you have sexual chemistry with someone

caption Many actors aim to achieve sexual chemistry with their love interests on the big screen. source Focus Features

Sexual chemistry is an important part of a relationship.

Often times you can tell you have sexual chemistry with someone before engaging in physical intimacy.

Both laughing together and certain body language clues could be indicative of sexual chemistry.

We’ve all been there. They’re sitting across from you looking you deep in the eyes, head slightly turned sideways, with the corner of their mouth curled into a smirk. You say something funny (not that funny), and they laugh all too easily. Chances are you have sexual chemistry with this person.

“When you feel a magnetic pull or spark towards someone when you’re not engaging in physical intimacy, this is what we call sexual tension,” Rachel Hoffman, LCSW, M.Ed., told INSIDER.

Though there’s a good chance you’re both feeling it, there are obvious signs that you have sexual chemistry with someone you’re dating or seeing casually.

They make eye contact with you.

caption You might see “kindness” in their eyes. source Shutterstock

When someone makes eye contact with you, that’s a key sign they’re attentive and interested in what you have to say. Eye contact with someone who you have sexual chemistry with is slightly different. “If you look into your date’s eyes and feel like there’s a kindness behind their eyes, that’s a sign,” Hoffman said. “They’ll have what seems like a sparkle in their eyes.”

Read more: 7 things everyone should know about the power of eye contact

You feel physically drawn toward them.

caption It might feel like a magnetic pull. source Flamingo Images / Shutterstock

“You may be sitting next to someone and feel drawn to them,” Hoffman told INSIDER. “You want them to touch you and kiss you.”

You can’t keep your hands off each other.

caption Physical touch is an obvious sign of sexual chemistry. source Universal

You’re out to drinks and you can’t keep your hands off of each other. It’ll be more subtle – he’ll put his hands around your back when he’s talking, or maybe he guides you through a crowded bar, Hoffman said. If he reaches for your hand or puts his hand, then you can almost guarantee that he’s into you.

They angle their body towards you.

caption Look at the angle of their body to better understand what they’re feeling toward you. source New Line Cinema

Just like making eye contact, angling their body towards you is another body language sign that they’re into you.

“When someone faces you and has their body turned towards you, they’re engaged in the conversation and showing that they’re fully interested in what you have to say,” Hoffman said.

They’ll lean in close when they talk.

caption If the chemistry is there, you’ll likely lean in as well. source Shutterstock

Not only will they angle their body towards you, but they’ll lean in when they talk to you. They’ll get close to your face, talk quieter, and maybe even whisper.

“If you say something funny, they may touch your arm while laughing and lean towards you,” Hoffman said. “It won’t seem like an invasion to your personal space.”

The conversation is flirty.

caption Does flirting feel natural and effortless? If so, then they’re probably into you. source Pexels

If both of you are easily throwing out flirtatious banter, it might mean there’s serious sexual chemistry.

“There’s an element in chemistry where there’s a natural back and forth banter,” Hoffman said. “It’s smooth and effortless.”

You can’t stop laughing.

caption Laughing together is a sign of chemistry. source NeonShot / Shutterstock

With flirting comes lots of laughter. “A lot of times when there’s chemistry, they’ll laugh, look at you, and positively affirm that they’re enjoying themselves,” Hoffman said. “They may say, ‘I love the story you told’ or ‘that’s so amazing that you did that.'”

Read more: Here’s an easy way to measure the quality of your relationship

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.