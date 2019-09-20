An infamous lingerie brand is selling a sexy Beyond Burger costume this Halloween

caption Infamous lingerie brand Yandy is selling a form-fitting Beyond Burger outfit this Halloween. source Yandy

You can buy a sexy Beyond Burger costume for Halloween 2019.

Lingerie brand Yandy, known for costumes such as sexy Mr. Rogers and sexy tariffs, is selling a Beyond Burger costume for $36.95.

“You may think this is impossible, but it’s not,” the description reads, a reference to plant-based Beyond Meat rival Impossible Foods.

The costume highlights Beyond Meat’s explosive rise as a cultural juggernaut in 2019.

Infamous lingerie brand Yandy – known for its sexy Mr. Rogers and tariffs costumes – is also selling a form-fitting Beyond Burger outfit this Halloween.

The Beyond Burger costume is selling for $36.95 on Yandy’s website. The costume consists of a tan tube dress designed to look like a burger, as well as a matching headband that reads “PLANT BASED.”

“You may think this is impossible, but it’s not,” the description reads, a reference to Beyond Meat rival Impossible Foods. “Be the yummiest artificial patty between buns in this exclusive Beyond Burger costume.”

Beyond Meat did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment. Yandy did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether the brand had collaborated with Beyond Meat on the costume.

Yandy seems prepared for the annual mockery that many of its costumes face. The Beyond Burger costume was included in a post on Yandy’s blog with the headline: “The Yandy Costumes You’ll Make Fun of This Halloween,” alongside a cauliflower pizza and a Happy Tree Painter that is clearly intended to be sexy Bob Ross.

“Look at us being so inclusive of our vegetarian shoppers! We love all of our customers, regardless of what animal/plant they want to be this Halloween,” reads the caption on the Beyond Burger costume, with a link to purchase the outfit.

The sexy Beyond Burger costume highlights Beyond Meat’s rise as a cultural juggernaut in 2019.

Beyond Meat had an explosive public offering in May, with a current market cap of more than $9.4 billion. Chains including Burger King, Dunkin’, and Del Taco have added plant-based products to their menus.