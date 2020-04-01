Shaggy mountain goats roamed through a Welsh town during coronavirus lockdown

caption Mountain goats roam the streets of Llandudno on March 31, 2020 in Llandudno, Wales. source Christopher Furlong/Getty

More than a dozen wild goats roamed about Llandudno, a small Welsh town on March 31.

They sunbathed in the grounds of a church, nibbled hedges, and trespassed through a few gardens.

The goats had the run of the town since it’s on coronavirus lockdown after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson increased social distancing measures.

If there’s anything good to come out of the coronavirus pandemic it could be these wild goats.

On March 31, more than a dozen Great Orme Kashmiri goats descended on Llandudno, a coastal town in Wales.

Locals have seen them before, but they don’t often wander about. One man named Mark Richards told CNN they had grown confident while the town’s 15,000 human inhabitants lived in coronavirus lockdown.

He also said their shaggy presence saved him from having to trim the hedges.

Here are some glorious photos of goats taking the town.

In Llandudno, a small coastal town in Wales of about 15,000 people that’s currently on coronavirus lockdown, it’s not the military or the police roaming the streets.

caption Mountain goats roam the streets of Llandudno on March 31 in Llandudno, Wales. source Christopher Furlong/Getty

It’s mountain goats. More than a dozen Great Orme Kashmiri goats descended from a nearby headland on March 31.

caption Mountain goats roam the streets of Llandudno on March 31 in Llandudno, Wales. source Christopher Furlong/Getty

The goats are used to roaming about. According to the town’s website, their ancestors once roamed the mountains of Northern India.

caption Mountain goats roam the streets of Llandudno on March 31 in Llandudno, Wales. source Christopher Furlong/Getty

These goats didn’t come from out of nowhere. A local resident named Carl Triggs told CNN: “The goats live on the hill overlooking the town. They stay up there, very rarely venturing into the street.”

caption Mountain goats roam the streets of Llandudno on March 31 in Llandudno, Wales. source Christopher Furlong/Getty

Another man named Mark Richards told CNN they were wandering about because there were no cars or people about. He also said their shaggy presence saved him from having to trim the hedges.

caption Mountain goats roam the streets of Llandudno on March 31 in Llandudno, Wales. source Christopher Furlong/Getty

And while the town’s residents practiced social distancing, after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson increased lockdown measures, to stop the coronavirus from spreading…

caption People practice social distancing on the near deserted promenade during the pandemic lockdown on March 31 in Llandudno. source Christopher Furlong/Getty

…The goats took over the streets, at least a little. According to The Guardian, the goats “ate a few hedges in the Trinity Square area of town. They trespassed in several front gardens and ran across a road without looking properly.”

caption Mountain goats roam the streets of Llandudno on March 31, 2020 in Llandudno, Wales. source Christopher Furlong/Getty

The shops might have been shut but it didn’t appear to get this goat down.

caption Mountain goats roam the streets of Llandudno on March 31. source Christopher Furlong/Getty

In an odd reversal of how zoos work, it was the humans that were caged and the goats that moved freely.

caption Mountain goats roam the streets of Llandudno on March 31. source Christopher Furlong/Getty

They also managed to sunbathe in the grounds of a local church.

caption Mountain goats sunbathe in the grounds of Holy Trinity Church on March 31 in Llandudno. source Christopher Furlong/Getty

As well as casually display their ability to climb fences.

caption Mountain goats roam the streets of Llandudno on March 31. source Christopher Furlong/Getty

The Guardian reported that the North Wales police herded the goats out of town. But as this photo shows it’s likely they could have left of their own accord.

caption Mountain goats roam the streets of Llandudno on March 31. source Christopher Furlong/Getty

