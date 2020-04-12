‘I said no to a lot of opportunities’: Shailene Woodley opened up about a sickness in her early 20s that almost ended her acting career

caption Actress Shailene Woodley, who’s starred in “Big Little Lies,” the “Divergent” movies, and “The Secret Life of the American Teenager.” source Christopher Polk / Getty

Shailene Woodley recently opened up to New York Times reporter Kyle Buchanan about an illness she dealt with around the time she starred in the “Divergent” trilogy.

Woodley described it as a “deeply personal, very scary physical situation” that caused her to turn down several roles early in her career.

Woodley, who’s 28, has played leading roles in “Big Little Lies,” “The Descendants,” and “The Fault in Our Stars.”

She also plays the lead role in drama “Endings, Beginnings,” which is set to be released in May.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

In an interview with New York Times pop culture reporter Kyle Buchanan published on Friday, Shailene Woodley opened up about a sickness that almost caused her to stop acting.

The 28-year-old actress did not explicitly describe or name the illness, but she detailed how it impacted her around the time she filmed the “Divergent” movies – a film trilogy based on a popular book series – which were released in 2014, 2015, and 2016.

“I haven’t spoken much about this yet publicly, and I will one day, but I was very, very sick in my early 20s. While I was doing the ‘Divergent’ movies and working hard, I also was struggling with a deeply personal, very scary physical situation,” Woodley said in the New York Times interview.

As a result, Woodley said, she had to turn down opportunities early in her career.

“Because of that, I said no to a lot of opportunities because I needed to get better, and those jobs ended up going to peers of mine who I love,” the actress said.

She continued: “There was a mix of people saying, ‘You shouldn’t have let that go’ or ‘You shouldn’t have been sick.’ That was combined with my own internal process of, ‘Am I going to survive what I’m going through right now and ever be healthy, or even have the opportunity to work on projects I’m passionate about again because of the situation I’m in?'”

“I was in a place where I had no choice but to just surrender and let go of my career, and it brought out this negative voice in my mind that kept spinning for years and years afterward,” Woodley said.

Woodley – who starred as Jane Chapman in “Big Little Lies” and most recently played a leading role in “Endings, Beginnings,” a drama set to release in May – expressed gratitude for coming out “on the other side” of the illness.

“Now I’m on the other side of it, thank God. A lot of the last few years has been about focusing on mental health for me, and it’s a slow process,” Woodley said. “But because of that work, I feel very grounded and rooted in who I am and very clear about everything in my life, whether it’s my career or my relationships or my own internal worth. I feel very grateful to have walked that line of fire, because now I know what I don’t want to ever go back to.”

While the New York Times interview appears to be the first time Woodley has spoken in detail about her illness, the actress has previously mentioned having thoughts about stepping away from Hollywood.

In an interview from 2018 with Net-a-Porter’s PorterEdit, Woodley said that she almost stopped acting after “Divergent: Allegiant” did not perform well at the box office.

“I felt it was time to do something different,” Woodley said. “I called my agents and said, ‘Please don’t send me any more scripts. I need to explore other avenues.'”