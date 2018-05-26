Shake Shack teamed up with Silicon Valley’s favorite shoe brand for these $100 sneakers, which were available for one day only — and I waited an hour in line to buy them

- source
- Allbirds
Earlier this week, popular burger chain Shake Shack and Silicon Valley-favorite shoe brand Allbirds announced they had teamed up to release a sneaker that would be available in New York City for one day only, on May 24.
The Shake Shack-inspired sneaker, which created in the style of Allbirds’ lightweight Tree Runner shoe, cost $100 to get – but it also involved standing in a monstrously long line on a hot day in Madison Square Park, smack dab in the middle of New York City.
And yet, lines formed as early as 5 a.m. Ultimately, Allbirds says that the shoes sold out in a little over three hours.
Here’s what it was like to buy the $100 Shake Shack Allbirds shoes, and what they’re like to wear:
Since the Shake Shack-Allbirds shoes were available for only one day (May 24), and at one location (the original Shake Shack at Madison Square Park), there was a <i>massive</i> line.
After an hour-long wait, which was nail-biting since so many sizes were selling out so quickly, success!
Now, to actually unbox this thing. The green fabric handle gives you a hint of what’s inside.
Here’s what you see when you open the box.
First, that little box on top contains a pack of three laces, in case you don’t like the green Shake Shack-inspired ones.
The colors are actually really beautiful, and go really well with the all-white sneaker.
The box also comes with a cute Shake Shack-Allbirds sticker, and a free ticket to get a Hokey Pokey Shake. But since that would’ve involved getting in <i>another</i> long line on a hot day, the free shake would have to wait.
And now, the main event: The shoes themselves.
Easily my favorite part is the tiny burger — Shake Shack’s logo — on the lip of the shoe. Who doesn’t love tiny burgers?
The back of the shoe features a couple of Allbirds logos, just in case you forgot who made the shoes you’re wearing.
The shoes are incredibly soft and lightweight. Allbirds says they’re made of eucalyptus tree fiber to make them more breathable.
And, like any Allbirds shoe, you can throw these in the washing machine.
I was initially attracted to this shoe for several reasons: I love white shoes, I love Shake Shack, and I couldn’t say no to that adorable little burger on the shoe’s lip. But I’ll admit: I’ve never worn a pair of Allbirds shoes before these.
Having never tried Allbirds shoes before, I was immediately taken with how comfortable they felt, and how easy they were to throw on — they’re really more like slippers in that way, but they look, feel, and act like a normal pair of running shoes. I was instantly taken with them.
Here’s hoping Allbirds decides to partner with In-N-Out next!
