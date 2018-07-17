Shake Shack, A&W and a cinema are all said to be opening at Changi Airport’s new mega-mall Jewel next year

More rumours on the facilities available at new mall Jewel have emerged. Jewel Changi Airport

Changi Airport’s upcoming mega shopping mall Jewel has caught the attention of many both in Singapore and around the globe, what with its planned indoor forests, waterfalls and mazes.

Not only that, the F&B selection that visitors from all around the world can expect at the new mall has also been a hot topic of discussion, especially when rumours of a certain famous burger chain hailing from America setting up shop there surfaced.

Now news has emerged that Singapore’s first Shake Shack will be located at Jewel but that is not all because cinema chain Shaw Theatres also plans to operate a cinema there, The Sunday Times reported.

Old-school American fast-food chain A&W is reportedly making a return to Singapore as well at Jewel; alongside popular local seafood restaurant Jumbo.

Jewel has less than a year to go before it officially opens its doors and the mall is about 134,000 square metres, which is equivalent to more than 20 football fields.

The ten-storey development will also include five basement floors and the first batch of tenants will be officially announced in the coming weeks.

To take a look at what Jewel has to offer, watch the teaser video below: