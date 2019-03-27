I tried Shake Shack’s new millennial-pink cherry blossom shake, but it wasn’t what I expected

caption Though other people’s drinks were more pink, my cherry blossom shake looked a little different to what was advertised. source Shake Shack and Meredith Cash/INSIDER

Shake Shack recently unveiled a brand-new, millennial-pink cherry blossom shake.

The sweet treat features a vanilla frozen-custard base blended with cherry blossom and is topped with pink chocolate curls.

Rather than boasting the tart, sour notes characteristic of the Japanese flower, in my opinion, the drink initially tasted like familiar cherry-flavored treats.

But the more I let the shake melt and mixed it together with my straw, the more muted and pleasant the cherry flavor became.

In my opinion, Shake Shack’s take on the flower-inspired treat wasn’t bad, and it improved the longer I drank it. That being said, I probably wouldn’t order another one.

Shake Shack recently unveiled a millennial-pink cherry blossom shake for the spring.

The striking treat, which is available in stores for a limited time only at locations around the US, features a vanilla frozen-custard base blended with cherry blossom and is topped with pretty pink chocolate curls. Although Shake Shack locations in Japan have offered multiple varieties of the flower-inspired treat since 2016, this is the first time cherry blossom shakes have landed stateside.

The entire ensemble looked ready-made for Instagram, and the flavors seemed interesting, so I headed out to try Shake Shack’s latest dessert.

caption Photos of the drink from other people on social media more closely resembled what was advertised (pictured above). source Shake Shack

I made my way over to my nearest Shake Shack, weaved through the surprisingly long line filled with late-lunchers, and placed my order. When the cashier called my name and presented the milkshake, I was surprised by its color.

Although the chocolate curls atop the milkshake added a splash of color, the base of the shake itself looked like a beigey-white color to me. Given the fact that advertisements and promotional materials for the treat showed a shake that is very clearly pink, the one I had just purchased came as a bit of a disappointment. However, other customers who have posted photos of their shakes to social media seem to have gotten a more colorful version than the one I received, so mine could have been an anomaly.

caption Though other people’s drinks were more pink, my cherry blossom shake looked a little different to what was advertised. source Shake Shack and Meredith Cash/INSIDER

I expected to experience an entirely new flavor that I had never tasted before upon my first sip of the cherry blossom shake. Instead, the mixture that inched up my straw seemed surprisingly familiar to me.

Rather than boasting the tart, sour notes characteristic of the Japanese flower, in my opinion, the drink initially tasted like any other syrupy, cherry-flavored treat – think cherry soda, Jolly Ranchers, or a subtle version of the medicine you might have been given during your childhood.

The taste of a classic vanilla shake immediately followed and, combined with the crunchy white chocolate curls, managed to quiet the volume of the cherry blossom flavor.

caption The more I let the shake melt and mixed it together with my straw, the more muted the cherry flavoring became. source Meredith Cash/INSIDER

The more I let the shake melt and mixed it together with my straw, the more muted and pleasant the cherry flavoring became to me. Soon, the drink began to look and taste more like a vanilla shake, in my opinion, but the pink chocolate curls that occasionally snuck up my straw added a burst of sweetness and texture that I enjoyed.

In my opinion, Shake Shack’s take on this flower-inspired treat wasn’t bad overall, and it improved the longer I drank it as the cherry flavor dissipated. That being said, I probably wouldn’t order another one.

